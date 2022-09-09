Western New York lost a well-respected and admired sports writer on Sept. 11, 2022. John William “Bill” Wolcott died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Buffalo to Robert and Sophia (Pat) Wolcott. He attended St. Monica’s School until the family moved to West Seneca in 1951. He graduated from St. William’s Grade School in 1955, Bishop Timon High School in 1959, and the University of Buffalo in 1967. While in the United States Air Force, he was stationed at McGuire Air Force Base from 1961 to 1965 and studied at Trenton State College. While in the Air Force, he flew space available to England and toured six countries, guided by the book “Europe on $5 a Day.” He once thumbed about 400 miles from New Jersey to West Seneca just to have a story to tell his future grandchildren. He was a member of the Winchester Volunteer Fire Co.

