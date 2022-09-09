Read full article on original website
wnypapers.com
Hochul announces $234 million in additional food assistance for September
All SNAP households to receive maximum level of food benefits for September. √ Supplemental food benefits expected to continue through November. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for September. All households participating in SNAP – including those already at the maximum level of benefits – will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York state economy.
wnypapers.com
NYS: Expansion of Virtual Career Center to connect more New Yorkers to careers
Free, state-of-the-art resource from New York State Department of Labor to connect job seekers to more than 250,000 jobs. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the New York State Department of Labor has expanded its Virtual Career Center, “a cutting-edge online platform to help New Yorkers accelerate their career search.”. Hochul’s...
wnypapers.com
Tourism economy is thriving in Niagara County, reaching $831 million in 2021
In August, New York state released a tourism economics research study for 2021, detailing the economic impact of tourism across the state. The study revealed the total traveler spend in Niagara County in 2021 reached $831 million, which is an increase of 9.3% relative to 2019. Traveler spend was heavily impacted in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but tourism spending surpassed prepandemic levels in 2021.
wnypapers.com
State Agriculture Department asks residents to be on the lookout for spotted lanternfly
Spotted lanternfly population found in Buffalo area; public asked to report sightings. The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is asking residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for spotted lanternfly (SLF) after a population was found in the Buffalo area. It stated, “SLF is...
wnypapers.com
Cataract House Park dedicated to honor Underground Railroad history
The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced the pocket park outside Prospect Point in Niagara Falls State Park named Heritage Park has been rededicated as Cataract House Park in recognition of the historic hotel and Underground Railroad stop that once sat on that site. The...
wnypapers.com
Bassmaster ranks Lake Erie and Upper Niagara River 8th in US
Bassmaster Magazine is considered by many to be the worldwide authority on bass fishing, providing readers with tips and advice to improve their success rate on the water. This year, Lake Erie and the Upper Niagara River were ranked eighth on their annual list of the 100 Best Bass Lakes in the country.
wnypapers.com
Noted journalist Bill Wolcott passes
Western New York lost a well-respected and admired sports writer on Sept. 11, 2022. John William “Bill” Wolcott died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Buffalo to Robert and Sophia (Pat) Wolcott. He attended St. Monica’s School until the family moved to West Seneca in 1951. He graduated from St. William’s Grade School in 1955, Bishop Timon High School in 1959, and the University of Buffalo in 1967. While in the United States Air Force, he was stationed at McGuire Air Force Base from 1961 to 1965 and studied at Trenton State College. While in the Air Force, he flew space available to England and toured six countries, guided by the book “Europe on $5 a Day.” He once thumbed about 400 miles from New Jersey to West Seneca just to have a story to tell his future grandchildren. He was a member of the Winchester Volunteer Fire Co.
wnypapers.com
Higgins & Gillibrand invite high school students & parents to virtual Service Academy information session
Representatives available to provide details & answer questions on application, nomination process. Congressman Brian Higgins and representatives from the office of U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand are hosting a virtual Service Academy information event at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. The session will provide an opportunity for Western New York high school students, families, school administrators and counselors to learn more about service academy institutions, programs, and the application and nomination process.
wnypapers.com
2022 Philanthropy Award winners announced
The Western New York Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP WNY) announced its 2022 Philanthropy Award winners. The following awardees will be honored at AFP WNY’s annual National Philanthropy Day luncheon, presented by Russell J. Salvatore, on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Salvatore’s Italian Gardens. √ Outstanding...
wnypapers.com
The Commodores heading to Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino on Nov. 26
Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino has an early holiday gift for area music fans with the announcement that The Commodores will perform in the Seneca Niagara Event Center on Saturday, Nov. 26 (8 p.m.). Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, Sept. 16. A press release said, “The Commodores have...
