ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

True-crime podcast leads to teacher’s sexual assault conviction 40 years later

By News.com.au
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZxUQd_0hokw06Z00

A former Sydney, Australia teacher has avoided jail despite pleading guilty to having indecently assaulted one of her students over 40 years ago.

Lee Dunbar walked free from Downing Center Court on Friday after receiving an 18-month sentence to be served in the community rather than behind bars.

The now 69-year-old admitted to forcing herself on a female student in the 1980s, after inviting the girl back to her flat in Manly on Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

At the time of the assault, Dunbar was a 26-year-old P.E. teacher at Beacon Hill High School, where her 17-year-old victim was a student.

Dunbar had previously served jail time for a similar assault on another former student, for which she was convicted in 1996.

In the latest case, Dunbar’s victim came forward after listening to a podcast about inappropriate relationships between teachers and students on Sydney’s Northern Beaches in the 1970s.

“In 2018, the victim, then aged 55, was listening to a podcast about sexually inappropriate conduct of teachers on the Northern Beaches towards students,” Judge Pauline David said during sentencing.

“There was much reference to a strike force that had been established to investigate such matters.

“The victim asked her husband to call that Strike Force, which he did, and an investigation commenced into this allegation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30aRtF_0hokw06Z00
Lee Dunbar showed up unannounced at Lake Tabourie twice when the victim was with her family.

The assault occurred after Dunbar invited the victim back to her flat in Manly to listen to music.

While at the flat, the pair sat on cushions on the floor, at which point Dunbar suddenly and forcefully kissed her .

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aQ0O9_0hokw06Z00 Eliza Fletcher suspect Cleotha Abston back in court, held without bond on first-degree murder charges

“The victim froze because she was scared, confused and sexually inexperienced,” Judge David said.

Dunbar went on to touch the victim’s breasts, nipples and private parts, as well as digitally penetrate her.

The court heard Dunbar had “groomed” her victim in the lead up to the assault – spending time with her and making her “feel special”.

“[Dunbar] would visit the victim at hospital when she was admitted for surgery and would sometimes go to the victim’s home for afternoon tea,” Judge David said.

“At other times she would take the victim out for milkshakes and cake and drive her to sports games.

“The offender made her victim feel special.”

Twice, Dunbar showed up unannounced at Lake Tabourie on NSW’s south coast when the victim was on holiday there with her family, the court heard.

In a call recorded by police, the victim spoke with Dunbar to confront her about the crime , during which she admitted what she did was wrong and that there was a power imbalance between the two.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliza Fletcher
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Sentencing#Sports Games#Violent Crime#Downing Center Court#P E#Strike Force
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
62K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy