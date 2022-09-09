ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

WPG Talk Radio

Partially Decomposing Body Found in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Hotel Parking Lot

Police in Egg Harbor Township are investigating the discovery of a partially decomposing body that was found in a vehicle in a hotel parking lot. Officials say at around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to the parking lot of the Ramada West Atlantic City Hotel on the Black Horse Pike for a report of an unresponsive person in a vehicle.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
