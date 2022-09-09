Read full article on original website
Atlantic City, NJ, Casino Boss Pulls Out of Smoking Ban Panel Discussion
ATLANTIC CITY — Whether casinos should continue to allow smoking is a contentious issue in numerous states, particularly New Jersey, where the governor and more than half the state Legislature supports a bill to ban indoor smoking in gambling halls. A now-canceled discussion between a casino executive and smoking...
Partially Decomposing Body Found in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Hotel Parking Lot
Police in Egg Harbor Township are investigating the discovery of a partially decomposing body that was found in a vehicle in a hotel parking lot. Officials say at around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to the parking lot of the Ramada West Atlantic City Hotel on the Black Horse Pike for a report of an unresponsive person in a vehicle.
Hammonton, Galloway, NJ, Men Indicted Following Lengthy Narcotics Investigation
A grand jury in Atlantic County has indicted two men following a lengthy narcotics investigation this past summer. Both 38-year-old Jason Cintron of Hammonton and 39-year-old Jovani Rodriguez of Galloway are facing a long list of drug-related charges. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on June 16th, search warrants were...
Petition Formed To Address HVAC Issue At Atlantic City School
We have learned and confirmed about the creation of a petition to bring attention to a long-standing HVAC issue at Atlantic City’s Uptown School Complex. The petition is available to sign on the website Change.org. Brittany Baxter has formed the petition which reads:. So many students and staff at...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ – ‘Scullville Terror In The Junkyard’
With the month of October and the Halloween season right around the corner, we will be providing you with overviews of Haunted Hayrides and Mazes throughout the state of New Jersey. Here is our review of a great annual tradition in Scullville, Egg Harbor Township that has been presented for...
39 Absolute Best Spots in Southern NJ for National Eat a Hoagie Day
Today is a national holiday that, quite frankly, we should all celebrate together, hand-in-hand -- it's National Eat a Hoagie Day. I'm not entirely sure how Hoagie Day landed on September 14th (does it really matter?) or even who started it (again, does it matter?) but if there's a reason to chow-down on a really long sandwich, count me in.
Police: Man Dies from Self-inflicted Gunshot Wound in Ocean County, NJ
Authorities in Ocean County say a man recently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials with the Jackson Township Police Department say their officers responded to a home on Jackson Mills Road near the border with Freehold for a report of a person who had sustained a gunshot wound. Upon...
Three Downtown Ocean City, NJ, Businesses For Sale For $16M
Three adjacent Ocean City properties, making up an acre of land in the the heart of downtown Ocean City, have gone on sale this month for $16 million. The businesses involved are the Pavilion Motor Lodge, the Fountain View Motel, and the Moorlyn Terrace Apartments. The two hotels and the...
Prosecutor: Absecon Man Indicted For Dollar General Store Shooting
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has confirmed that an Absecon, New Jersey man has been indicted regarding a shooting that took place at the Absecon Dollar General store. The incident in question occurred on May 24, 2022 at 9:35 a.m. at the Dollar General store, located in Absecon New Jersey.
Two Dogs Die in NJ Official’s Car: No Charges and Few Answers
Authorities say they are investigating the death of two dogs, including a K-9, who were in the care of the Gloucester County fire marshall. Officials have provided few answers about the deaths, prompting growing public complaints with the process and outrage after a published report claimed that the fire marshall buried the dogs in his own backyard before investigators could examine their bodies.
Brigantine, NJ, Woman Indicted For Crash That Killed Lindenwold Man
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a woman from Brigantine has been indicted in connection to a fatal crash last summer. According to authorities, 34-year-old Bao “Joanna” Huynh struck and killed 54-year-old Hector Salgado as he was loading a van on Brigantine Blvd. on June 26, 2021. [A]...
Closings & Adjustments Of Restaurants in NJ & Philadelphia
We were talking to some friends from the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area recently. The pain of the COVID-19 pandemic era is still being felt in so many ways. We asked them for an example. Without hesitation they said: The Day by Day Brunch in Center City Philadelphia. This restaurant was owned...
Have You Seen Her? Woman from Atlantic County, NJ, Missing For Months
That's a question being asked by members of law enforcement across Atlantic County as she hasn't been seen since the first week of July. According to the Hamilton Township Police Department, Healey is 26 years old and from Collings Lakes; she is known to frequent the Atlantic City area. Kaleigh...
Ocean City, NJ, Police Looking for Two Boardwalk Suspects
Police detectives in Ocean City are actively searching for two young men in connection with an ongoing investigation. The suspects are pictured walking together on the Ocean City Boardwalk in a Facebook post from Ocean City Police on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Police say they could use help with the identification...
PA Man Drowns While Swimming on Unguarded Ocean City, NJ, Beach
A Pennsylvania man drowned Thursday while swimming on an unguarded beach in Ocean City, authorities said. 56-year-old Shawn Reilly, of Thornhurst, PA, began to struggle while swimming at an unprotected beach near 12th Street shortly after noon on Thursday. The man's 21-year-old son realized his father was having problems and...
Atlantic County Prosecutor: Release Re: Vehicular Homicide Revoked
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds is continuing to demonstrate his no nonsense approach in his role as Atlantic County, New Jersey’s top law enforcement official. Reynolds has confirmed that Judge Dorothy Incarvito-Garrabrant has revoked the release of Taquaysha Bell of Trenton, New Jersey. Bell was involved in the June...
Ocean City, NJ, Restaurant Closing After Ten Years
The OC Surf Cafe, a family-owned breakfast and lunch establishment on 8th Street in Ocean City posted a message on Facebook Sunday saying they will be closing permanently next Sunday, September 18. For the past 10 years we have been the proud proprietors of the OC Surf Cafe. Next Sunday...
More News About Atlantic City Pub Closing After More Than 30 Years
They have been the self-proclaimed “King of the Wings” for more than 30 years. We shared the news this past Monday, September 12, 2022 that the Pic-A-Lilli Pub of Atlantic City, New Jersey would be closing its doors in Atlantic City in the very near future. The ownership...
Hamilton Township, Atlantic County, NJ Unveils ‘Trophy Park’ Complex
The Hamilton Township Committee has officially taken the wraps off of an ambitious project, currently known as “Trophy Park.”. This is the most comprehensive and ambitious recreation proposal in Atlantic County, New Jersey history. Most likely well beyond this region. Alan Nau is the principal of “Trophy Park.” This...
Hard Rock spends $100M to raise pay for non-tipped US staff
ATLANTIC CITY — Hard Rock International, the global gambling, entertainment and hospitality company, said Monday it is spending over $100 million to give significant raises to 10,000 non-tipped workers, most of them in the U.S. The raises, which include an immediate increase to a minimum starting salary of $18...
