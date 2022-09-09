ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

PC MARC welcomes back Free Student Mondays

 5 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City MARC (Municipal Athletic Recreation Center), a department of Park City Municipal, is once again welcoming students living within the Park City School District boundaries free admission every Monday during the school year.

Students should bring student IDs and will have access to all the PC MARC has to offer between 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.: fitness floor (12 and older), basketball gymnasium, teen area, bouldering wall and more.

Public Relations Director for the Park City Recreation Department and Facility Jessica Moran told TownLift, “The MARC is a community facility and we want to invite all students that live within Park City School District boundaries to take advantage of it. They can shoot hoops in the gym, challenge their friends to ping pong, climb the different routes on the bouldering wall or even just relax in the hot tub. We’re always open to suggestions and if there’s something kids would like to see or do at the MARC we hope they’ll share that with us.”

Ages eight and under must be accompanied by a paying adult.


