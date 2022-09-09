ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers' Wives launch retail collection in partnership with Brew City

By Julia Marshall
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wPZsi_0hokvMP500

The wives of Milwaukee Brewers players are launching a new collection of Brewers' items in partnership with retailer Brew City.

According to a news release, the new collection will be available at the Brewers Team Store beginning Saturday.

There are both men's and women's items in the collection.

Brewers Wives, the Brewers Team Store, and Brew City partnered in hopes of bringing a "fun and fashionable collection for all fans." A portion of the proceeds from sales of these items will go to The Hunger Task Force.

“The inspiration to create this line was to offer something unique for fans, with a personal touch,” said Jonie Woodruff, wife of Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff. “We are so excited to partner with a Milwaukee-based brand and support small businesses. In addition, the opportunity to designate a portion of the proceeds to charity was a priority for our group.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
City
Milwaukee, WI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Woodruff
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy