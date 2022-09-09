Brewers' Wives launch retail collection in partnership with Brew City

The wives of Milwaukee Brewers players are launching a new collection of Brewers' items in partnership with retailer Brew City.

According to a news release, the new collection will be available at the Brewers Team Store beginning Saturday.

There are both men's and women's items in the collection.

Brewers Wives, the Brewers Team Store, and Brew City partnered in hopes of bringing a "fun and fashionable collection for all fans." A portion of the proceeds from sales of these items will go to The Hunger Task Force.

“The inspiration to create this line was to offer something unique for fans, with a personal touch,” said Jonie Woodruff, wife of Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff. “We are so excited to partner with a Milwaukee-based brand and support small businesses. In addition, the opportunity to designate a portion of the proceeds to charity was a priority for our group.”

