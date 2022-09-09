ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Beloit's Bird scooter program suddenly ends, future uncertain in Janesville

By Jackson Danbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451Jrn_0hokvLWM00

While Milwaukee's electric scooter program is back on the streets , a similar one in Beloit has collapsed. Not by city officials, but by the contractor working for scooter company Bird.

The Gazette Xtra in Beloit reports the paving operator nixed the agreement with Bird after one year, arguing the California scooter company was not responsive to problems and made "progressive" cuts to his pay agreement.

The contractor, Nick Yoss, said he was not sure if Bird would relaunch the program in Beloit. Yoss said he returned all of the company's scooters, erased his account with the company and severed his relationship as an "independent fleet manager."

Bird has a similar program in nearby Janesville, where they are three weeks into a three-month pilot progam. But the Gazette Xtra reports businesses have been complaining over a ridership they say is mostly underage.

Yoss adds to the newspaper that some of the same Janesville problems played out in the Bird program in Beloit, including pressures on business relationships.

Meanwhile in Milwaukee, the city appears to have embraced the concept of rentable electric scooters. Brew City's pilot program existed in spurts in the recent past and is back once again.

The 2022-23 pilot allows for a maximum of 1,800 scooters citywide and for a broader dispersal of scooters, meaning fewer scooters downtown. The city of Milwaukee says the maximum speed for dockless scooters is 15 miles per hour, and riding on the sidewalk and the Riverwalk is prohibited.

Milwaukee signed on with the companies Lime, Spin and Veo for the electric scooters. According to the Lime app, pricing starts at $1 per ride plus $0.34 per minute. An all-you-can-ride pass is $11.99 for one hour or $19.99 for 24 hours, the app states.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Janesville, WI
Cars
State
California State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Janesville, WI
Government
City
Beloit, WI
Beloit, WI
Government
Milwaukee, WI
Cars
City
Janesville, WI
Beloit, WI
Cars
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
nbc15.com

Mercyhealth starts construction on expansion of Michael Berry Building

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction recently began on the 30,000 square-foot expansion of the Michael Berry Building, a Mercyhealth clinic in Janesville. The expansion will add a third floor to the current building to accommodate a need for more space for dialysis and nephrology services. “This important expansion is an...
JANESVILLE, WI
Joe Mertens

This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
CEDARBURG, WI
MIX 108

Wisconsin Bar Busted For Massive Underage Drinking

Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Electric Scooters#The Gazette Xtra
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Several Reports Of Aggressive Panhandlers, Today in Winnebago County

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
nbc15.com

Updated COVID-19 boosters arrive in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The newest COVID-19 booster has officially made its way to Dane County. Public Health Madison and Dane County revealed Monday that the bivalent booster shots, which contain both the original vaccine and protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron versions now causing nearly all COVID-19 infections, had arrived.
DANE COUNTY, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy