ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blountville, TN

Food Truck Friday: Baked and Loaded

By Kelly Grosfield
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8pij_0hokvKdd00

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The days of bland potatoes are a thing of the past, especially when it comes to the food truck ‘Baked and Loaded.’

“I think the craziest one that we do is probably ‘The Fiesta.’ It’s a taco on a potato, but we have a buffalo chicken one, it’s really popular and it’s good,” said Sharon Mullins, owner of Baked and Loaded.

Food Truck Friday: The Cluck Truck

If you’re still sticking to butter and sour cream, get with the times and try what Baked and Loaded has to offer. While they specialize in baked potatoes, they also have loaded nachos and all the toppings you could ever ask for.

“We are all fresh,” Mullins said. “There is nothing out here that’s frozen. Everything I do is fresh herbs and fresh foods. The potatoes, we take two hours to bake them so we want to make sure they’re done perfectly.”

This food truck has been in the game for a while and started in February 2019.

“When we started, there were maybe six or seven big trucks in the area, and now you see a revolution of those. They come in, they go out, but I think now there’s probably 20 to 25 trucks just in one little area,” said Mullins.

Food Truck Friday: Trucky Cheese

Mullins said her favorite part about running the food truck is meeting new people and seeing people eat and enjoy the food she provides.

Sharon said her teenage daughter came up with the name, and it’s been a hit ever since.

For more on where to find them, be sure to give them a follow on social media .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Alley Kat taking votes for new Philly flavor

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After community votes placed Alley Kat as the Tri-Cities’ best food truck, another vote is helping decide the eatery’s future. As part of their Tri-Cities Best social media push, Alley Kat promised their fans that a victory would mean a brand new flavor of Philly sandwich that they get to […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

New to Town: Toadally Pets

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Model City has added yet another new business. Toadally Pets recently opened and is located at 132 W. Center St. in Kingsport. The store’s owner, Brittany Hollembeak, said it’s been a long-time dream of hers to open a pet shop, and they hope to provide what pet owners need. “We […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Jonesborough home with large lot now on the Market

(WJHL) Scott Smith, Realtor with Evans and Evans Real Estate shows us around this beautiful home with a finished basement now on the market in the Jonesborough area. For more information call Scott Smith at (423) 483-9488 or visit Evans and Evans Real Estate online.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Cotton, "a special deer" at Bays Mountain, dies

KINGSPORT — Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium announced Wednesday the death of one of its white-tail deer, Cotton. City officials said Cotton died during the night Sunday and was found by staff the following morning.
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blountville, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Blountville, TN
Sports
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WJHL

Race to Build: Building homes and stability in the Tri-Cities

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – While drivers hit the pavement at Bristol Motor Speedway, groups of college students will be outside of the speedway hard at work building houses for members of our community. This is part of the 6th annual Race to Build hosted by Appalachia Service Project (ASP). Students from previous Race to Build […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Multiple hawk watches coming up in the region

MENDOTA, Va. (WJHL) – Leaves aren’t the only thing on the wind this fall — birdwatchers are out spotting thousands of birds of prey migrating through the region this month. In Mendota, Virginia, the Hawk & Heritage Festival is slated for September 24 as hawks migrate along the Clinch Mountain. From local artisans to avian […]
MENDOTA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Stall Info#Food Drink Info#Food Truck#Restaurant Info#Trucks#Baked Potatoes#Food Drink#Fiesta
WJHL

Fallen tree closes Green Spring Road in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Abingdon leaders on Monday morning announced a road will be closed until further notice due to a fallen tree across the roadway. Officials posted pictures on the town’s police department Facebook page that showed flooding in some areas as well as a tree that had fallen across the street and over […]
ABINGDON, VA
East Tennessean

Annual yard sale brings community together for bargains

The Tree Streets yard sale event took place on Saturday, Sept. 10, as shoppers braved the wind and rain to find some unique antiques and affordable sales. The event has taken place annually for the past thirty two years on the Saturday after Labor Day and is hosted by the Southside Neighborhood Organization (SNO). Located in Johnson City, the organization is run by a group of citizens who are dedicated to improving the local area and organizing events for the entire community to enjoy.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Greene Co. Imagination Library has delivered over 560K books

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library delivers books to children all over the world — including several locations in Northeast Tennessee. The Greene County Imagination Library announced it has delivered over 560,000 books to young readers since 2005. “Actually, as of today, we hit the 560,000 mark, so we’re a little bit […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WJHL

CVS on North Roan closing on Oct. 5

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — CVS Pharmacy located at 2111 N. Roan St. announced its last day will be Oct. 5. The drugstore chain hung a note on its entrance doors that said its location at 4209 N. Roan St. will remain in business. CVS told News Channel 11 that all prescriptions will be transferred […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Tree Streets Yard Sale prepping for rainy weekend

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 32nd annual Tree Streets Yard Sale is set to officially begin on Saturday, and some residents are already set up in anticipation of rough weather across the weekend. The event, put together by the Southside Neighborhood Organization (SNO), turns the Tree Street neighborhood into a trading hub for one […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Joey Logano visiting Blountville Food City

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — NASCAR racecar driver Joey Logano will make an appearance at the Food City located at 1921 Highway 394 on Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m., according to a news release from the grocery store chain. The driver of the No. 22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske will have autographs […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Bristol Casino gives race fans more entertainment options

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — With NASCAR returning to Bristol Motor Speedway this week, it will mark the first race week since the opening of the temporary Bristol Casino. As fans flock to the speedway, the casino offers even more entertainment options on top of the on-track action to those visiting from out of town. “We […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Neighboring homes damaged in Bristol explosion Saturday

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The shockwave from a massive home explosion in Bristol, Virginia Saturday caused damage to neighboring homes, ranging from loose siding to possible foundation damage. The explosion leveled one home on the 300 block of Booher Springs Road. No one was home, and no one was injured. The Bristol Virginia Fire Department […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

WJHL

36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy