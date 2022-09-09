Food Truck Friday: Baked and Loaded

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The days of bland potatoes are a thing of the past, especially when it comes to the food truck ‘Baked and Loaded.’

“I think the craziest one that we do is probably ‘The Fiesta.’ It’s a taco on a potato, but we have a buffalo chicken one, it’s really popular and it’s good,” said Sharon Mullins, owner of Baked and Loaded.

If you’re still sticking to butter and sour cream, get with the times and try what Baked and Loaded has to offer. While they specialize in baked potatoes, they also have loaded nachos and all the toppings you could ever ask for.

“We are all fresh,” Mullins said. “There is nothing out here that’s frozen. Everything I do is fresh herbs and fresh foods. The potatoes, we take two hours to bake them so we want to make sure they’re done perfectly.”

This food truck has been in the game for a while and started in February 2019.

“When we started, there were maybe six or seven big trucks in the area, and now you see a revolution of those. They come in, they go out, but I think now there’s probably 20 to 25 trucks just in one little area,” said Mullins.

Mullins said her favorite part about running the food truck is meeting new people and seeing people eat and enjoy the food she provides.

Sharon said her teenage daughter came up with the name, and it’s been a hit ever since.

