Chevy’s new electric SUV costs less than 50% of Tesla’s Model Y – and the difference in quality is slim to none

THE current electric vehicle [EV] market forces drivers to spend large amounts or make numerous compromises to save.

But a new Chevrolet is redefining what EV buyers can get for their buck.

Two 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV SUVs driving next to each other Credit: Chevrolet

Chevrolet’s 2024 Equinox EV SUV boasts performance, style, and high tech for $30,000.

Tesla’s least expensive SUV, the Model Y, costs more than twice Chevrolet’s 2024 Equinox EV with its $65,990 price tag.

Performance is a point of emphasis for EVs as range anxiety has drivers fearing they’ll run out of power during a trip.

Chevrolet’s 2024 Equinox EV eases range anxiety by offering consumers up to 300 miles per charge.

Tesla’s Model Y only gives drivers 30 more miles per charge than Chevrolet’s 2024 Equinox EV.

One major drawback of most affordable EVs is the frequent presence of bland designs.

Chevrolet’s 2024 Equinox EV raises the bar on budget EV design with sharp-looking elements like a two-tone Riptide Blue Metallic Summit White color option.

Tesla’s Model Y offers three fewer exterior color choices than the 2024 Equinox EV — none of which are two-tone.

Tesla was the first manufacturer to prioritize consolidating a driver’s controls into one touchscreen display.

Chevrolet has taken Tesla’s lead with the 2024 Equinox EV’s inclusion of a freeform display — but this screen is 2.5” larger than Tesla’s Model Y display.

Chevrolet has stated that their 2024 Equinox could be approved for tax credits after the manufacturer re-qualifies starting on January 1st, 2023 — Electrek reports.

The 2024 Equinox would be able to re-qualify for tax credits due to amended terms recently signed into the Inflation Reduction Act.

FEDERAL tax credit eligibility is one of the most significant perks associated with buying an electric vehicle [EV.]

An EV federal tax credit can be worth up to $7,500.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV parked in garage Credit: Chevrolet

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV driving in urban area Credit: Chevrolet