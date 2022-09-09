ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Gov. Hochul announces nominations for state historical sites, 3 are in Buffalo

By Imani Clement
 5 days ago
Gov. Hochul announced Friday that the New York State Board for Historic Preservation recommended adding 27 properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

"New York is defined by its diverse culture and history, and we will continue efforts to keep our state's inspiring story alive," Hochul said. "Adding these 27 sites to the State and National Registers will provide support and resources to preserve their rich heritage and help ensure future generations of New Yorkers can continue to be inspired."

State and National Registers listing can help owners revitalize properties - making them eligible for public preservation programs like matching state grants and state/federal historic rehabilitation tax credits.

Three of the 27 nominations are located in Buffalo:

  • Brisbane Building
    • First opened in 1895, the Brisbane building is located in downtown Buffalo. Tenants of the building have included large anchor retail stores like Kleinhans and F.W. Woolworth's Five & Dime
  • Buffalo Public School #75 (P.S 75)
    • P.S. 75 was built in 1925 to serve the predominantly Black Emslie neighborhood in Buffalo. The school represented the Buffalo School District's efforts to expand its building inventory.
  • J.W. Ruger & Deck Bros. Building
    • This building was built in 1868 and is one of the oldest remaining small-scale industrial buildings within a historically significant manufacturing neighborhood on the south side of Buffalo. The site offers a beneficial location near canals and railroads.

