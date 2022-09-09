Read full article on original website
Related
Haunt O’ Ween Is Coming To New Jersey This Spooky Season
This immersive Halloween experience is coming to New Jersey and tickets are on sale NOW!. Haunt O’ Ween is coming to the New Jersey area and it’s time to get all of your family, friends, and kids together to enjoy this spooky experience just in time for Halloween.
This may be the most bizarre restaurant in New Jersey
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — I am not using the term "bizarre" in a bad way, at all. In fact, if I had the ability each night to magically transport myself to any restaurant in the Garden State for dinner, I'd pick this spot every single time (even though this restaurant is seasonal).
Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022
There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
Three Mercer County, NJ Cheesesteaks Named Among Best in State
If you're a fan of cheesesteaks, Mercer County, NJ is a great place to live. This news is making my mouth water. Three cheesesteak hotspots in Mercer County have been named among the best in the state, according to NJ.com's food guru Peter Genovese. Meatheadz Cheesesteaks in Lawrence Township is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sub Shop Near NJ’s Six Flags Great Adventure Closes For Good
A popular sub shop near the entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure in the middle of New Jersey has served its last sandwich. And let this be a lesson to any budding business person in the Garden State -- running a business and turning a profit even in an area where thousands of people flock practically every day, such as a giant theme park, is no easy task.
National Cheeseburger Day Sunday: Where to get tasty deals in NJ
When ordering a burger, I always laugh when they ask, “Do you want cheese on that?”. Do I want a Lamborghini? Do I want a woman who will keep her high heels on? Do I want a winning Powerball ticket?. Of COURSE I want cheese on that! And the...
Another town OKs cannabis shop amid NJ backlog for retail marijuana permits
NEWTON — A Sussex County municipality is moving forward with local approvals for a retail cannabis shop, even as the state continues to lag on allowing any “legal weed” sales beyond expansions of medical dispensaries. In Newton, an adult-use marijuana dispensary at 117 Water St. has gotten...
The BEST Cheesesteak in The State Is In Cherry Hill NJ
Around here in the NJ/Philadelphia region, this is a hotly contested topic: Where can you get the absolute BEST cheesesteak around?. The tri-state area is undoubtedly the best corner of the world to get the juiciest, cheesiest, meatiest, most authentic cheesesteak you've ever tasted in your life. So there are literally dozens of amazing cheesesteak joints to choose from.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here Are 9 Delicious Korean Restaurants to Visit in Central Jersey
Need some flavorful dinner plans? Look no further. Korean food is DELICIOUS. Whether you like crispy soy garlic chicken wings, perfectly marinated beef bulgogi on a bed of fluffy white rice, tangy and crunchy kimchi, spicy ramen bowls, dolsot or bibimbap, you got lots of options in Central Jersey!. Yelp.com...
The most ethnically diverse city in America is in New Jersey
Since New Jersey is known to be a very diverse state, it should come as no surprise that the most ethnically diverse city in America is in New Jersey: Jersey City (for the sixth year in a row) according to Wallet Hub. Wallet Hub compared 501 of the most populated...
Halloween Nights At Eastern State Penitentiary Returns Sep 23!
Spooky time is back at the one of the most famous old prisons in Pennsylvania!. Halloween Nights at the Eastern State Penitentiary is back with new attractions this year!. The season will begin on Sep 23 with museum tours, live events, themed bars, and more scary activities!. Halloween at the...
Date Set for the Area’s Longest Running Irish Festival in Hamilton, NJ
Whether you're Irish or not, get ready for a really good time. The date has been set for 38th Annual Hamilton Irish Festival and it's soon, according to organizers. Save the date. The public is invited Saturday, October 1st. I certainly hope it doesn't rain, but, if it does, the rain date is Sunday, October 2nd.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hold on New Jersey, Burger King may be offering a Jersey classic bun!
Here in New Jersey the best selling bagel is the everything bagel. The everything topping for those who don’t imbibe, is spices such as dried onions, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic and salt. The Burger King people, knowing that we love our everything bagel, is testing a new bun,...
Closings & Adjustments Of Restaurants in NJ & Philadelphia
We were talking to some friends from the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area recently. The pain of the COVID-19 pandemic era is still being felt in so many ways. We asked them for an example. Without hesitation they said: The Day by Day Brunch in Center City Philadelphia. This restaurant was owned...
No overhead for 15 years: Remembering NJ’s Crazy Joe from Crazy Joe’s Furniture
Throughout time, there's always been those iconic brands and characters that define a company. One way or another, they knew how to leave their mark. The auto insurance industry is one great example. Think of Geico with the gecko, or Progressive with Flo. Doesn't matter if you hear the character or brand first since they're interchangeable with one another.
Top 5 corn mazes in New Jersey fit for the whole family
Tis' the season for apple picking and all things pumpkin. I love New Jersey during the fall. Between the weather and the foliage, the Garden State is a beautiful place to be. With all of this comes family fun and visiting a New Jersey farm is a staple during this time of year.
New Jersey, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your House Leave Immediately
Do you have a good sense of smell? Full disclosure, I can’t hear worth a crap. Must be all the years of wearing headphones, but I can smell things a mile away. Having a keen sense of smell is a good thing and it may even save your life. If you ever smell any of these odors in your house get out and call a professional for help asap!
Ooey-Gooey Goodness: This NY Based Cookie Chain Is About to Open in NJ!
Cookie lovers unite! The cookie industry is growing stronger in New Jersey!. Have you ever heard of Chip City? Maybe not, because they're a budding new cookie chain based out of New York City. But now it's making its mark here in New Jersey!. According to NJ.com, Chip City will...
This New Jersey Diner is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Diners are unique in so many different ways. One, you can get anything at a diner, two, most are open 24/7, and three, they are a staple to a specific region in the country. There are diners throughout the country, but arguably, the most famous is on the east coast.
Now Open, Tasty Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Expands in New Jersey
You've heard the phrase slow and steady wins the race, right?. Not only does it apply to cautionary tales for kids but it's also a good rule of thumb for cooking. Personally, I'm a big smoker; pork butt, shoulder, ribs, beer can chicken. You name it if I can smoke...
94.5 PST
Princeton, NJ
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 0