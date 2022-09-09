ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Migrants bused to sanctuary city Chicago are promptly shipped off to suburbs

By Jack Birle
 5 days ago

S ome migrants being bused from the southern border are being sent to a Chicago suburb instead of the city with no warning, local officials said.

A group of migrants, who are being bused from Texas as part of a plan by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, arrived at a Hampton Inn in Burr Ridge, Illinois, on Wednesday with no prior notice, according to a report from a Fox affiliate in Chicago.

"I’m glad that the American dream is still alive for a lot of people as it was for my grandparents when they came here and for most people that are in this country," Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Gasso said. "So [I'm] very happy for them but unhappy that nobody from the city, from the state, called and told me or my village administrator or any of our elected officials that this was happening."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office has come out against Abbott's plan calling it "without any shame or humanity" and racist in a statement shortly after the plan was announced at the end of last month.

Abbott has had migrants bused to three major cities that consider themselves "sanctuary cities," beginning with Washington, D.C., and later adding New York City and Chicago.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has twice requested the deployment of the National Guard to help with the influx of migrants being bused into the city, but she has been denied by the Department of Defense both times.

Lisa Bjorneby
5d ago

I'm in South Texas and I LOVE what our Governor is doing. It's past time that those progressive Democrat open-border people see and have to deal with what we go through every day.

404
Sez Who?
5d ago

I notice that some people have commented about peoples' ancestors who came to America seeking a better life. This is evidently as opposed to those entering our country now.... It's hardly the same thing. The difference between these groups is that our ancestors (for the most part) came to America LEGALLY. When they arrived here, they didn't look for hand outs, they worked. They learned English; they didn't expect Americans to learn their language. They worked legit jobs and paid taxes; they didn't work "off the books", getting paid "under the table". Those are among the many differences!

287
bubber1961
5d ago

Take a close look at the picture. you see young man. don’t tell me that they were afraid to stay in their country and they need sanctuary here. you probably see drug dealers as well on the bus. turn the bus around and take them to the border and dump them off there.

213
