Arizona man sentenced for illegally voting in 2020 presidential election
(The Center Square) – An Arizona man was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for illegally casting a vote in the 2020 presidential election. A Pinal County Superior Court judge sentenced 35-year-old San Tan Valley resident Roberto Garcia on Sept. 12. Garcia entered a guilty plea in July on one felony count of illegal voting; he was indicted in March 2022, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s office.
Stimulus update 2022: Deadline for $1,000 direct one-time check payment just two days away
Maryland residents have only two days left to file a claim for up to $1,000 in student loan debt relief tax credits. The tax credit, which is accepting applications until Thursday, is intended to help eligible state residents who took out student loans to pay for college. People living in Maryland can apply for the credit even if they did not graduate college.
The Arizona State Fair Returns This September
The days are getting shorter and the temperatures are slowly making their way back down to sane levels, so you know what that means: It’s time for the Arizona State Fair! The Valley’s harbinger of fall is back this year with more fun food, live music and adventurous activities than ever before. From rodeos and monster trucks to trapeze acts and hypnotists, there’s something to captivate everyone in your family or friend group. On the food side, don’t miss over-the-top specialties like Cap’n Crunch fried chicken sandwiches and Hot Cheetos pizza. September 23-October 30, Thursdays-Sundays. Check online for ticket prices and specials. 1826 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix, 602-252-6771, azstatefair.com.
This Arizona City Hates Exercise The Most
24/7 Wall St compiled a list of cities that hate exercise the most in each state.
Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres
Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
