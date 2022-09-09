ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Walmart And UnitedHealth Group Set To Launch Preventive Health Program For Seniors

By Erin Marie
Health Digest
Health Digest
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32bGsu_0hokuaWw00

Hypertension, high cholesterol , coronary heart disease, and kidney disease are among the chronic health conditions estimated to affect as many as 80% of older adults (via DailyCaring ). These numbers remain high for those with comorbidities as well. An estimated 68% of seniors at least 65 years of age have been diagnosed with two or more chronic diseases.

Preventative care measures can help reduce one's risk for such diseases later in life through early intervention strategies. In an effort to expand access to affordable healthcare, Walmart issued a public statement earlier this week announcing that it has partnered with UnitedHealth Group to expand services offered at Walmart Health centers. The main focus will be on preventative care for older adults and Medicare recipients, but telehealth services will be available through the companies' joint partnership with no age restrictions, reports Reuters . Here's how to tell if you are eligible for the services and when you can expect the new program to go into effect.

Eligibility Requirements For The Joint Healthcare Program

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sjorc_0hokuaWw00

The program will start small as it gradually continues to expand. As per the news release , the collaboration will go into effect after the new year starting at 15 Walmart Health locations across Florida and Georgia. Services will be offered as "value-based arrangements," in which healthcare professionals will be reimbursed for their services through Medicare Advantage insurance plans offered by private companies (via Reuters ). Repayment will be calculated based on a patient's health status, and providers will have the means to track patient data analytics.

The program will aim to address health conditions frequently experienced by older adults, such as diabetes or cardiovascular disease, reports Reuters. For the time being, however, those age 65 and older under traditional Medicare coverage will not be eligible for the services. However, the companies do have plans to expand eligibility as the program develops. "Eventually, the collaboration aims to serve even more people, including those across commercial and Medicaid plans, by providing access to fresh food and enhancing current initiatives to address social determinants of health, over-the-counter and prescription medications, and dental and vision services," Walmart stated in its press release.

Read this next: Health Myths You Need To Stop Believing

Comments / 6

Related
MedCity News

Walmart, UnitedHealth Group form 10-year value-based care partnership

Walmart and UnitedHealth Group announced a 10-year collaboration Wednesday that will help several Walmart Health facilities transition into value-based care. The retail company has been working to expand its presence in healthcare, launching Walmart Health in 2019, which offers primary and urgent care, labs, X-ray and diagnostics, behavioral health, dental, optometry and hearing services. Walmart Health currently has 27 locations in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia and Illinois.
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Butter Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible

Epicurean Butter LLC of Thornton, Colorado recalled butter products sold at Wegmans supermarkets in early August because they used an ingredient previously recalled due to possible Listeria contamination. The recall is only for 3.5-ounce tubs of Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter, with expiration dates between July and November. The recall was published on Aug. 19, about a week after the ingredient used was recalled. Listeria can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections among young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
shefinds

Costco Is Issuing Refunds For These 2 Recalled Items

Costco recently alerted customers about issues with two items sold in their stores, which the company will provide refunds for: 1-gallon jugs of Saffola Safflower Oil and Kirkland Signature 3lb Local Honey. While some stores may leave consumers to th...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unitedhealth Group#Medicare Advantage#Affordable Healthcare#Older Adults Lifestyle#Medical Insurance#General Health#Medical Services#Senior Health#Walmart Health#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Walmart
GOBankingRates

Can You Buy Cannabis Products With Food Stamps?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has strict guidelines on what you can buy with Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, otherwise known as food stamps. This applies to both food items and non-food items such as cannabis products. Certain non-food items are specifically designated as eligible to be purchased with SNAP...
HEALTH
ValueWalk

Stimulus Check From Georgia: Kemp Approves Sending $350 To Poorer Georgians

With no signs yet of any federal aid, states are continuing to send monetary help to those who need it the most. The latest to join this growing list is Georgia, where Governor Brian Kemp has again approved sending direct money to some residents. This latest stimulus check from Georgia will be $350 and will go to the state’s poorest communities. Eligible Georgians are expected to get the money starting next month.
GEORGIA STATE
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
83K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy