Front Royal, VA

Samuels Library to celebrate the life of long-time employee

In 2021, Samuels Public Library suffered the tragic loss of beloved long-time employee Kathy Jacob. Kathy worked as a Youth Services Assistant at the Library for 13 years and was well-known within the community of Warren County. On September 23 at 5:30pm, the Library will celebrate Kathy’s life and unveil a special memorial in the Children’s Garden.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Northern Raccoon

Deterring “nuisance wildlife” vs trapping and killing. This poor, young raccoon was brought to us after it was spotted in a backyard in Stephenson, VA, with a raccoon-specific leg-trap on its paw. This raccoon did everything it could to get free, as evidenced by the severe damage done to the raccoon’s paw, but the trap had been tightly snapped onto the foot.
STEPHENSON, VA
Compatriot Grave Marking Ceremony honoring Gary Leo Fletcher

On September 10, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) conducted a compatriot grave marking ceremony for Gary Leo Fletcher. When a member of the SAR passes, the family can request a ceremony to honor the compatriot. This ceremony was held at...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of September 16th

Real Estate and Community News (August/September 2022) with Jen Avery, REALTOR. Celebrate Kids Day will be on September 25 from 1 to 4pm at the community center near Fantasyland. Cost is only $1.00 for kids. Please consider donating for me to get blasted with a water balloon! Goal is $500!! There are several other community members you will recognize! Click here: warrencoalition.org/celebrate-kids-day.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Fall Craft Bazaar & Bake Sale at Living Water Christian Church

Living Water Christian Church will be hosting their Fall Craft Bazaar & Bake Sale on October 15, 2022, from 8am to 3:30pm. The Church will be selling homemade soup by the bowl, by the quart or by the pint. They will also be serving breakfast and lunch. “We have a...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
William Henry Hooten III (1932 – 2022)

William Henry Hooten III, aka “Hooter,” aka “Wild Bill,” of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, in the comfort of his home at the ripe and ornery old age of 90. He lived a much fuller life than most, bringing joy, shouts of exclamation, and laughter from children and adults alike.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Joyce Pieloch (1947 – 2022)

Joyce Pieloch passed away peacefully at Hidden Springs Senior Living in Bentonville, Virginia, on Friday, September 9th, 2022. The family will receive friends at the Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, between 1-3 pm and 5-7 pm, with a memorial service at 2:30 pm. Entombment will occur at the Northport Rural Cemetery later in her beloved hometown of Northport, Long Island.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Potential delays on Northbound I-81 in Frederick County due to West Virginia roadwork

Overnight roadwork in West Virginia could cause traffic delays on northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County, especially during early morning commutes. The work is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights, September 14-15, beginning about 7 p.m. and continuing into the following mornings. The Virginia Department of Transportation will monitor traffic...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
WCHS JV vs Fauquier County – September 14, 2022

Warren County High School JV football game on September 14, 2022 – Warren County vs. Fauquier County. The game starts at 6:00 pm with pre-game action at 5:30 pm. Can’t make the game? Watch the game LIVE here on the Royal Examiner. WCHS vs Harrisonburg – Girls Volleyball...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Nora Boyle Drinkwater (1938 – 2022)

Nora Boyle Drinkwater, age 84, of Stephens City, VA, went to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, September 10th, 2022, surrounded by her family, beloved physician, and friend, accompanied by favorite hymns sung by a cherished caregiver. Nora was born July 28, 1938, on Owey Island in County Donegal,...
STEPHENS CITY, VA
DC News Now

HomeGoods opening in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — People looking for the right furniture, pillows, kitchenware, seasonal décor, and more for their homes will have a new destination to shop soon. HomeGoods said it would open a store in Centre at Hagerstown on Sept. 22. In addition to providing a place for people in the Hagerstown area […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD

