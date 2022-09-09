Read full article on original website
Pickup hits utility pole, causes power outage, fire in downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A pickup truck hit a utility pole, causing a power outage and fire in downtown Amarillo on Monday afternoon. The Amarillo Police Department said the pickup rolled over and hit an electric pole. Witnesses said the driver was going fast enough to ramp the divider...
Police: Person detained for making threats against Amarillo ISD schools
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Police detained a person they said made threats against Amarillo ISD schools. APD would not specify what threats were made, which schools were targeted or how the threats were communicated. But the department said it made contact with the suspect once it was made aware...
Pickup stolen with guns, military uniform inside on Sept. 11, police say
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Panhandle Auto Theft and Burglary Unit is asking for the public's help finding a truck that was stolen on Sunday with guns and a military uniform inside. According to a news release, a red 2014 Dodge Ram was stolen from the 1100 block of...
Amarillo police provide tips to help prevent burglaries
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department has responded to more than 870 calls of burglary to date this year with 255 coming in July and August. More people are back to work combined with the start of the new school year as more homes are left unattended. There are some steps you can take to reduce the threat of a break-in and burglary.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for tips helping find burglar
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help finding a burglar who burglarized a southwest Amarillo home last month as part of its "Crime of the Week" feature. According to police, on Saturday, Aug. 20, at about 6:30 p.m., a person burglarized a residence...
Leak from rail car forces evacuations in downtown Borger
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — A leaking rail car forced evacuations and street closures in downtown Borger. The leak was reported around 4 p.m. According to the City of Borger and the Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management, a few businesses were evacuated. Parts of Main and Hedgecoke Streets, south of Wilson Street, were closed as a precaution.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offers reward for stolen 2013 Chevy Tahoe
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for tips leading to the recovery of a Chevy SUV stolen a week ago in west Amarillo, a couple of blocks from I-40 for this week's "Stolen Auto Day" feature. According to police, a 2013 silver Chevrolet Tahoe was reported...
Tips for avoiding medical emergencies while hiking in the heat
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — The death of a 56-year-old man who suffered a medical emergency while hiking at Palo Duro Canyon State Park last week is being investigated. Multiple agencies responded to the call according to Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. The number of rescues for humans and pets...
Jet Dragster Pilot coming to Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Dragway General Manager Tyler West and Jet Dragster Pilot Ray Kelly will be making several stops throughout Amarillo this Thursday. "The jet dragster on display is generates 5,000 pounds of thrust or roughly 10,000 horsepower with a top speed well in excess of 300 MPH," says Pilot Ray Kelly. He adds, "We are excited to get to show Amarillo this amazing piece of engineering today and put on a show this weekend at Amarillo Dragway."
Amarillo Fire releases info on Wednesday incident
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Wednesday morning fire in northwest Amarillo that resulted in no injuries. According to a news release from the department, firefighters responded to a structure fire call around 7:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of NW 15th. When the first unit […]
Amarillo police investigating suspicious death
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that officers are currently investigating the body of a man on Tuesday that was found in a dumpster in an alley in north Amarillo. According to officers, police were called to the 2800 block of Oak Drive on a dead man who was found in a […]
Employee rescued after getting stuck in elevator at Owens Corning fiberglass plant
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An employee got stuck in an elevator at the Owens Corning fiberglass plant. The plant is located south of Loop 335 and Washington. According to Randall County Fire, the elevator in the tall tower on the west end of the plant malfunctioned. The Randall County...
Body Found By Dumpster in Alleyway
Officers with the Amarillo Police Department were called out to the 2800 block of Oak drive today/ on the 6th. When they arrived they found a deceased adult male laying by a dumpster in the ally. Police are investigating along with the APD Homicide Unit because of the unusual circumstances.
Murder Count in Amarillo Rises With Latest Discovery
I would like to say Amarillo is a safe city, but with every crime, I begin to wonder. As days go by the murder count increases. The Amarillo Police Department was called out to the 2800 block of Oak Drive. Someone had found a dead body laying by the dumpster. The body was that of a male, but no other identifying information was released.
Fatal Accident Outside Amarillo
A fatal vehicle accident occurred on August 28th at 7:40 PM. William Grady Lambert walked east on Farm to Market Road 2575, ten miles east of Amarillo. A Driver in a Ford F-150 was driving into the sun and attempted to miss the pedestrian but was too late. Lambert was...
Texas Lottery: $1 million scratch-off ticket claimed by Hereford resident
HERFORD, Texas (KVII) — A person living in Hereford has a million new reasons to smile after winning the top prize from a scratch-off ticket, according to the Texas Lottery Commission. The commission said Wednesday that the anonymous winner bought the $1,000,000 Crossword ticket at the Stripes at 2901...
Amarillo Looks Like Trash, Just Take a Drive Down the Alley’s
I have been saying this for some time. The trash situation was just going to get worse before it gets any better. When they announced the employee shortage and the one-day-a-week pickup of trash I just knew this would be the outcome. Now, remember if you have one of those...
Amarillo police: Father, son shot by 2 men who tried to rob them
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A father and son were shot by two men who tried to rob them. According to Amarillo police, officers were dispatched to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the Eddison Apartments. They found two males with gunshot wounds. The victims told police that two...
Hazmat team responds to north Amarillo home
UPDATE 4:06 p.m.: The Amarillo Fire Department reports that Chlorine gas was detected by the AFD Hazmat Team at a north Amarillo home, Friday. According to AFD, two gallons of drain cleaner (concentrated sulfuric acid) were poured into a drain to attempt to unclog it. AFD believes that the cleaner reacted with other cleaning products […]
Windy day with T-Storm chances
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Wednesday afternoon will bring the best chance for T-Storms this week to the Texas Panhandle (30-40%) as several small disturbances moves over the High Plains. The Western Texas Panhandle will be best favored for scattered T-Storm chances between 4-10PM CDT. Rain is not guaranteed but a...
