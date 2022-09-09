Read full article on original website
Sneads and Grand Ridge Soccer Schedules
Strikers vs. Pirates, 5:30 p.m. in Sneads. Mustangs vs. Avengers, 5:30 p.m. in Sneads. Bolts vs. Dragons, 5:30 p.m. in Sneads. Gladiators vs. Mean Machine, 5:30 p.m. in Sneads. Cheetahs vs. Regulators, 5:30 p.m. in Grand Ridge. 11 to 13-year-old division. Hurricanes vs. Predators, 6 p.m. in Sneads. This post...
Tony Denson Watkins
Tony Denson Watkins, of Graceville, passed away suddenly at this home on September 11, 2022. Tony was born in Opelika, Alabama on August 18, 1962. Tony was a giving, caring and selfless soul. For many years Tony taught agriculture in Slocomb, Alabama and later continued his career in Marianna, Florida. Tony was an inspiration to his students through his dedication and true love for his work and his students. As was expressed by one friend Tony was a shining example of a life very well lived in the service of others. Anyone that knew Tony loved him. His sense of humor, hard work and willingness to give to others was well known by all. When he was not travelling with his student on an FFA trip he loved to golf and watch anything Auburn, Nascar and his Corgi dogs. Tony was an example to us all of what a person should be.
Kenneth “Kenny” Daffin
Kenneth “Kenny” Daffin, age 75, of Cottondale, FL, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 at his residence while surrounded by his loving family. Kenny was born August 19, 1947 in Marianna and was a lifelong resident of Jackson County. He was the son to the late Willie R. Daffin and Mozelle Reynolds Daffin. Kenny graduated from Marianna High School in 1965 and soon after, enlisted with the United States Navy, where he served in the Vietnam War. After returning home, Kenny continued his education at Chipola College where he received his Associates Degree. He also attended University of Florida before graduating from University of West Florida with a Bachelors in Physical Education and Recreation. In 1982, he attended Troy University where he obtained his Masters in Educational Administration and in 1992 his Specialist in Education Administration from Florida State University.
Mrs. Johnda Sellers
Mrs. Johnda Sellers, 75 of Graceville, Florida passed away, Saturday, September 3, 2022. Born in Kansas City, MO on February 27, 1947, to the late John V. Leach and Patricia Adams Leach. Mrs. Johnda, her late husband Bob and family moved to Graceville several years ago from Orlando, FLorida. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, she served as Clerk for the Town of Esto for several years and was instrumental in putting together the Two Toed Tom Festival. Mrs. Johnda was an avid reader and most of all enjoyed spending time making memories with her family.
Legals 9-15-2022
Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application(s) for water use permit(s) has (have) been received by the Northwest Florida Water Management District:. Application Number 2E-063-4338-4 filed September 09, 2022. Ted E. Bruner, 6409 Wolf Pond Road, Bascom, FL 32423. Requesting an average withdrawal...
Johnnie G. McClain
Johnnie G. McClain, age 82 of Altha, FL passed from this life on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Gulf Coast regional Medical Center. She was born on July 1, 1940 to the late John Wesley Corbin and Alma (Davis) Corbin. She is survived by her husband, Jerry McClain, one daughter,...
JAIL Report for September 12, 2022
Timothy Cook, 35, Sneads, Florida: Hold for Bay County: Sneads Police Department. Jeremy Mund, 33, Bonifay, Florida: Hold for Washington County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Lamar Washington, 52, Marianna, Florida: Felony battery-domestic battery by strangulation, battery domestic, sexual battery-rape, harass victim by depriving them of the use of 911:...
Patricia A. Brannon
Patricia A. Brannon, 80, of Greenwood died Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at her residence. Patrica had an incredible love for her family and friends. She shared her kindness, words of wisdom and her faith in God. She has blessed this world as a daughter, mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother. Patricia’s devotion to her husband of 45 years was not only beautiful but inspirational to all of us. They promised to always be at each other’s side and they kept that promise every day. They shared a forever and always, once in a lifetime love.
1st APPEARANCE for September 13, 2022
Timothy Cook: Hold for Bay County- no bond. Orlando Vazquez: Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement- no bond. Jeremy Mund: Hold for Washington County- no bond. Lamar Washington: Felony battery- domestic battery by strangulation, battery domestic, sexual battery- rape, harassing victim by depriving them of the use of 911: $112,500 bond, no contact with alleged victim.
