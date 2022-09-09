ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do Democrats as leaders bring crime?

By Audacy Staff
 5 days ago

Does Democratic leadership cause crime?

That's an issue explored in this week's Red Meat, a tasty assortment of conservative audio from across Audacy. You've got to listen.

Crime in California, Philadelphia and New Orleans takes center stage, with Newell Normand arguing that any juvenile offender should do a stint in Angola to get their minds right.

Tara Servatius argues that senseless violence is breaking out all across America and Democrats are to blame. Hear her argument above.

Bold Brainiac
5d ago

Look at all the Republican areas versus the Democrat areas. Democrat cities are dirty and riddled with crime.

WWL-AMFM

A strange carjacking case

NOPD is working an unusual carjacking. Tuesday night at the corner of Marigny and North Claiborne Avenue. According to the department a man rushed a car, pulled the victim from the car and stole her car keys and fled the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
