Sometimes it feels like Britain is a parody of itself. Almost too ironic, too ridiculous to quite be real, like we’re all stuck inside some particularly grey version of The Matrix where the aim is to restore us back to Victorian levels of suffering and misery. It has certainly felt this way since the Queen passed away last week.Of course, the death of a head of state, particularly one who served for seven decades, is always going to induce an outpouring of grief. Whether or not you are a fan of the concept of monarchy, the Queen was a...

CHARITIES ・ 36 MINUTES AGO