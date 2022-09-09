ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Queen queue — latest: Line to see coffin 3 miles long as William to visit Sandringham

Members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours overnight, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.The queue currently stretches back 2.8 miles to London Bridge, with some mourners saying they waited for nine hours to reach her coffin. King Charles III is taking a day of rest and reflection today and is not taking part in any events. The new Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Sandrigham estate in Norfolk to look at flowers and tributes left by well-wishers. The Earl and Countess of Wessex will travel...
The Independent

Voices: Food banks closed, funerals postponed, cancer scans cancelled – ‘national mourning’ is getting out of hand

Sometimes it feels like Britain is a parody of itself. Almost too ironic, too ridiculous to quite be real, like we’re all stuck inside some particularly grey version of The Matrix where the aim is to restore us back to Victorian levels of suffering and misery. It has certainly felt this way since the Queen passed away last week.Of course, the death of a head of state, particularly one who served for seven decades, is always going to induce an outpouring of grief. Whether or not you are a fan of the concept of monarchy, the Queen was a...
