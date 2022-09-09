ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

KSST Radio

Linda Cowser Stinson

Linda Cowser Stinson, 82, of Mount Vernon, Texas, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday September 7, 2022. A graveside memorial service/visitation will be held at the Mt. Vernon City Cemetery September 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. with all invited. Linda was born August 18, 1940 to B.E. “Stacker”...
MOUNT VERNON, TX
KSST Radio

Roger Dale Case

A funeral service for Roger Dale Case, age 69, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Larry Cox officiating. Interment will follow at North Hopkins Cemetery with Mike Norton, Jesse Hull, Darian Chaney, Tony Case, Matt Allen, and Robert Smith serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be The Owners and Employees of Vititow Trucking, Michael Case, and Edward Sullivan. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Chamber Connection – Sept. 14

Past cooks have until Friday, Sept. 23, to register for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew. Festival and retain their site from last year. If you have cooked stew in the past or want to for the first time, now is the time to register for Stew Fest, presented by Alliance Bank. The Stew Festival is Saturday, Oct. 22, with Friday night activities, hosted by Bob Evans Foods, will be going on the night before at Buford Park.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Obituaries
KSST Radio

Farmer’s Market at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances will be promoting the Sulphur Springs cafeteria this Wednesday. The new chef at the CHRISTUS cafeteria is working to incorporate Texas grown produce into the menus. You can join CHRISTUS Wednesday morning at their Farmer’s Market featuring the same Texas vendors the cafe uses. Texas grown...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Stephen E. Nelson

A memorial service for Stephen E. Nelson, age 73, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 11, 2022, at New Beginnings Fellowship with Bro. Wilton McMorris and Bro. Larry Jordan officiating. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m., prior to service time. Honorary pallbearers will be his many nephews.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Obituary – Kevin Fender

Kevin Fender, age, 67, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, passed away on September 3, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs. Kevin was born on May 2, 1955, in Norco, California, to Harold and Lois Fender. He married Sheila Butler. Kevin worked as an entrepreneur. He loved playing music.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Republicans Rally Around Stump Speakers

Republicans rallied around stump speakers while enjoying homemade ice cream, popcorn and hot dogs Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Hopkins County Civic Center. The prevailing message carried throughout the 2nd Old Time Political Rally hosted by Hopkins County Republican Party was the need to make a big push to get everyone possible to.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Meal A Day Menu – Sept. 12-16, 2022

Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the week of Sept. 12-16, 2022 includes:. MONDAY, September 12 — Sloppy Joes, Black Beans...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

CHRISTUS Welcomes New Orthopedic Surgeon

Sulphur Springs, Texas – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. New Orthopedic Surgeon. We are excited to welcome to our...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Loretta Duckworth

A funeral service for Loretta Duckworth, age 76 of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Rev. Neal Cochran officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Scotty Dwayne Duckworth, Harold Bell, Ryan Bell and Dusty Flanery serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Duckworth passed away on September 5, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Team Tennis Starts District Play Tuesday

Wildcat team tennis Coach Tony Martinez is excited to begin district play this week. Last week saw team tennis travel to Wills Point, a perennial state contender in tennis. Against stout competition, Coach Martinez’s squad could only manage two wins against a dominant program. Both the mixed doubles team...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituaries
KSST Radio

Always Learning

By Johanna Hicks, B.S., M.Ed., Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension educators from across the state of Texas recently met in Bryan, Texas, for a state-wide professional development conference. One of our keynote speakers really caught my interest. He was very dynamic, but not in a phony way. He encouraged each of us to find our strengths and use them in our everyday work as well as in our personal lives. He provided a website for us to explore our strengths and character traits. The outcome was extremely interesting. I learned much about my strong suits and what they mean in everyday work and personal life. My top five are listed below:
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

John Phillip Daugherty

Graveside services for John Phillip Daugherty, age 79, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Brashear Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. John was born on October 30, 1942, in Dallas, Texas, the son of Willie O. Daugherty and Florence Blankenship Daugherty....
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Dwayne Grimes

Dwayne Grimes was born October 3, 1936, in Longview, Texas, to Archie and Laura Jackson Grimes and died September 3, 2022, in Sulphur Springs, Texas. He spent the majority of his childhood in Shreveport, LA, and Lubbock, Texas, graduating from Lubbock High School in 1954. He was a lifelong fan of Texas Tech University which he attended several years before graduating from West Texas University. He served in the U. S. Army.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Additional Charge Added For Man Jailed Monday For Evading Arrest

An additional charge was added Tuesday afternoon for a Sulphur Springs man jailed on an evading arrest charge Monday, according to arrest reports. A detective advised Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes that Dequarian Terran Pitts was scheduled to be at the police department for an interview, and that a felony warrant had been issued for the 22-year-old Sulphur Springs man’s arrest.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Methamphetamine Found In Fast Food Cup

More than 7 grams of methamphetamine was reportedly found in a fast food cup during an traffic stop late Monday night along I-30 in Hopkins County, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported stopping the driver of a white Ford F250 at 11:15 p.m. Sept. 12, 2022,...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records – Sept. 10, 2022

The following land deed transactions were filed the week of Aug. 28, 2022, and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. Johnny Mack Courson and Rose Courson to Donna Lynn Jacobs; tract in the Henry McCauley survey. Shanon W. Morris to Myra Darlene Lummus; tract in the Juan Palvadore survey.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
