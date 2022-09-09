Tony Denson Watkins, of Graceville, passed away suddenly at this home on September 11, 2022. Tony was born in Opelika, Alabama on August 18, 1962. Tony was a giving, caring and selfless soul. For many years Tony taught agriculture in Slocomb, Alabama and later continued his career in Marianna, Florida. Tony was an inspiration to his students through his dedication and true love for his work and his students. As was expressed by one friend Tony was a shining example of a life very well lived in the service of others. Anyone that knew Tony loved him. His sense of humor, hard work and willingness to give to others was well known by all. When he was not travelling with his student on an FFA trip he loved to golf and watch anything Auburn, Nascar and his Corgi dogs. Tony was an example to us all of what a person should be.

GRACEVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO