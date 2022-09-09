ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for September 13, 2022

Michael Gilmore, 26, Abbeville, Alabama: Failure to appear, hold for Bay County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 196 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven and Panama City sent raw sewage advisories

Panama City, Fla.(WMBB)– Lynn Haven Bayou and Lake Huntington are both under raw sewage advisorys. 6,300 gallons of raw sewage entered Lake Huntington and at Lynn Haven Bayou 380,000 of raw sewage is overflowing. Ralph Miller Department of Health Director in Bay County says Panama City is having a lot of runoffs, sewage backup, and […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Legals 9-15-2022

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application(s) for water use permit(s) has (have) been received by the Northwest Florida Water Management District:. Application Number 2E-063-4338-4 filed September 09, 2022. Ted E. Bruner, 6409 Wolf Pond Road, Bascom, FL 32423. Requesting an average withdrawal...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
#Pump Repair
WMBB

Prosecutors argue Lynn Haven defendants can’t sever charges

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The two defendants left in the Lynn Haven corruption case should not be allowed to sever their trials and their arguments show how close they are to being found guilty at trial prosecutors wrote Tuesday. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Steven Baxter and Margaret Melzer Smith for Burglary, Concealment/Destruction of Evidence

On Saturday, April 16, 2022, around 4:55 a.m., Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a report of a burglary on Hummingbird Road in Jackson County. Steven Baxter was arrested and charged in this case on Thursday, Aug. 12. The JCSO Criminal Investigations Division continued following various leads in reference...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Woman charged with embezzling thousands from her bosses

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County woman is charged with embezzling a large sum of money from her employer. Jordan Anne Perdue, 35, of Ashford faces six theft of property counts, according to court records. “Our investigation revealed that she stole about $88,000,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall told...
DOTHAN, AL
washingtoncounty.news

Two south Florida residents jailed for trafficking cocaine and meth

A south Florida couple are behind bars in Washington County after a routine patrol spotted a suspicious vehicle in Vernon. A Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted a suspicious vehicle around 3 a.m. on September 9, parked to the side of the Vernon Express convenience store, after business hours.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Jackson County Sheriff speaks out against budget cuts

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff is speaking out after commissioners decided to cut funding from his department’s budget. Sheriff Donnie Edenfield said his 2023 budget is going to be cut approximately $300,000 or roughly 5% from this year. The sheriff said commissioners are cutting “necessary” funding and he’s concerned.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Update: Panama City suspect in custody

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The search for a suspect is now over after law enforcement officials said they apprehended the man shortly after 9 o’clock Wednesday morning. Officials said the search began after the suspect took off while they were trying to serve a warrant and arrest him. They said he also dropped a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Gulf Co. School Board Chair charged with stalking

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The chairman of the Gulf County School Board is under investigation after he was charged with a misdemeanor count of stalking by Lynn Haven police. Dennis McGlon allegedly waited for a woman at her workplace on Aug. 12. Once the victim left work and went home, the arrest report said […]
GULF COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City residents should expect higher rates

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Commissioners are getting close to a city budget that will increase customers’ utility bills. Some residents who attended the meeting weren’t too happy. But city officials said the additional charges wouldn’t be too noticeable. “The water and sewer rates, it’s reflective of about an increase of $10 per […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
holmescounty.news

Alabama man behind bars after pursuit

An Alabama man is behind bars when the combined efforts of Bonifay Police Department (BPD) and Holmes County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) were able to apprehend him after a chase. BPD was in pursuit of a vehicle heading north on Highway 173 and sent an HCSO deputy notification of the...
BONIFAY, FL
WMBB

FHP: Bay County man involved in a fatal car accident

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man lost his life in a one-vehicle accident Tuesday evening. The Florida Highway Patrol said it happened around 5:30 p.m. Troopers said the 34-year-old Fountain man was traveling south on Suzie Lane when he veered to the right. The driver then overcorrected his steering and lost control of […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Holmes Co. senior dies two days before 18th birthday

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Monday afternoon Holmes County senior Tyler Erickson went to golf practice. He then came home and drank some water before deciding to go back on the course. Once the sun went down and Erickson still wasn’t home, his parents went looking for him. They found their son slumped on the […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WCTV

JUST IN: Emergency landing in Liberty County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small airplane makes emergency landing south of Bristol Tuesday, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said. Dispatch received a call about a small airplane that had made an emergency landing in a field south of Bristol. Deputies responded to the area and searched for the pilot...
LIBERTY COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Tony Denson Watkins

Tony Denson Watkins, of Graceville, passed away suddenly at this home on September 11, 2022. Tony was born in Opelika, Alabama on August 18, 1962. Tony was a giving, caring and selfless soul. For many years Tony taught agriculture in Slocomb, Alabama and later continued his career in Marianna, Florida. Tony was an inspiration to his students through his dedication and true love for his work and his students. As was expressed by one friend Tony was a shining example of a life very well lived in the service of others. Anyone that knew Tony loved him. His sense of humor, hard work and willingness to give to others was well known by all. When he was not travelling with his student on an FFA trip he loved to golf and watch anything Auburn, Nascar and his Corgi dogs. Tony was an example to us all of what a person should be.
GRACEVILLE, FL
WMBB

Worker dies at Port of Panama City Sunday night

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A stevedore worker died at the Port of Panama City around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.  The worker was loading a foreign vessel docked at the port. “Very saddened for the accident that did occur,” Panama City Port Authority Executive Director Alex King said. “And we’re working to learn everything we […]
PANAMA CITY, FL

