jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 13, 2022
Michael Gilmore, 26, Abbeville, Alabama: Failure to appear, hold for Bay County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 196 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
WMBB
Lynn Haven and Panama City sent raw sewage advisories
Panama City, Fla.(WMBB)– Lynn Haven Bayou and Lake Huntington are both under raw sewage advisorys. 6,300 gallons of raw sewage entered Lake Huntington and at Lynn Haven Bayou 380,000 of raw sewage is overflowing. Ralph Miller Department of Health Director in Bay County says Panama City is having a lot of runoffs, sewage backup, and […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
Legals 9-15-2022
Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application(s) for water use permit(s) has (have) been received by the Northwest Florida Water Management District:. Application Number 2E-063-4338-4 filed September 09, 2022. Ted E. Bruner, 6409 Wolf Pond Road, Bascom, FL 32423. Requesting an average withdrawal...
WJHG-TV
Nearly 5,000 gallons of raw sewage released into St. Andrews Bay
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A swimming advisory has been issued for a portion of St. Andrews Bay after the City of Panama City reports a release of 4,835 gallons of raw sewage due to heavy rain. The Florida Department of Health in Bay County has advised against swimming between...
WMBB
Prosecutors argue Lynn Haven defendants can’t sever charges
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The two defendants left in the Lynn Haven corruption case should not be allowed to sever their trials and their arguments show how close they are to being found guilty at trial prosecutors wrote Tuesday. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn […]
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Steven Baxter and Margaret Melzer Smith for Burglary, Concealment/Destruction of Evidence
On Saturday, April 16, 2022, around 4:55 a.m., Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a report of a burglary on Hummingbird Road in Jackson County. Steven Baxter was arrested and charged in this case on Thursday, Aug. 12. The JCSO Criminal Investigations Division continued following various leads in reference...
WJHG-TV
Latest on Bay County’s Voluntary Home Buyout Program for struggling homeowners
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Heavy rainfall and flash flooding is an all too familiar combination for Bay County residents. While most areas are cleared out by the next day, not everyone is so lucky. The county has been working to help a select few homeowners who just can’t seem...
wdhn.com
Bond reinstated for woman allegedly involved in online relationship with attorney
DALE CO. Ala (WDHN)—Dale Co. Judge Benjamin Bowden has reinstated the $105,000 bond for a woman facing drug charges, who previously had an alleged over-the-phone relationship with an attorney. Jamie Connolly, 52, was arrested in early 2022 on charges of drug trafficking, possession of marijuana, and possession of heroin.
wtvy.com
Woman charged with embezzling thousands from her bosses
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County woman is charged with embezzling a large sum of money from her employer. Jordan Anne Perdue, 35, of Ashford faces six theft of property counts, according to court records. “Our investigation revealed that she stole about $88,000,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall told...
washingtoncounty.news
Two south Florida residents jailed for trafficking cocaine and meth
A south Florida couple are behind bars in Washington County after a routine patrol spotted a suspicious vehicle in Vernon. A Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted a suspicious vehicle around 3 a.m. on September 9, parked to the side of the Vernon Express convenience store, after business hours.
WJHG-TV
Jackson County Sheriff speaks out against budget cuts
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff is speaking out after commissioners decided to cut funding from his department’s budget. Sheriff Donnie Edenfield said his 2023 budget is going to be cut approximately $300,000 or roughly 5% from this year. The sheriff said commissioners are cutting “necessary” funding and he’s concerned.
WMBB
Update: Panama City suspect in custody
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The search for a suspect is now over after law enforcement officials said they apprehended the man shortly after 9 o’clock Wednesday morning. Officials said the search began after the suspect took off while they were trying to serve a warrant and arrest him. They said he also dropped a […]
WMBB
Gulf Co. School Board Chair charged with stalking
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The chairman of the Gulf County School Board is under investigation after he was charged with a misdemeanor count of stalking by Lynn Haven police. Dennis McGlon allegedly waited for a woman at her workplace on Aug. 12. Once the victim left work and went home, the arrest report said […]
WMBB
Panama City residents should expect higher rates
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Commissioners are getting close to a city budget that will increase customers’ utility bills. Some residents who attended the meeting weren’t too happy. But city officials said the additional charges wouldn’t be too noticeable. “The water and sewer rates, it’s reflective of about an increase of $10 per […]
holmescounty.news
Alabama man behind bars after pursuit
An Alabama man is behind bars when the combined efforts of Bonifay Police Department (BPD) and Holmes County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) were able to apprehend him after a chase. BPD was in pursuit of a vehicle heading north on Highway 173 and sent an HCSO deputy notification of the...
WMBB
FHP: Bay County man involved in a fatal car accident
FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man lost his life in a one-vehicle accident Tuesday evening. The Florida Highway Patrol said it happened around 5:30 p.m. Troopers said the 34-year-old Fountain man was traveling south on Suzie Lane when he veered to the right. The driver then overcorrected his steering and lost control of […]
Holmes Co. senior dies two days before 18th birthday
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Monday afternoon Holmes County senior Tyler Erickson went to golf practice. He then came home and drank some water before deciding to go back on the course. Once the sun went down and Erickson still wasn’t home, his parents went looking for him. They found their son slumped on the […]
WCTV
JUST IN: Emergency landing in Liberty County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small airplane makes emergency landing south of Bristol Tuesday, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said. Dispatch received a call about a small airplane that had made an emergency landing in a field south of Bristol. Deputies responded to the area and searched for the pilot...
jacksoncountytimes.net
Tony Denson Watkins
Tony Denson Watkins, of Graceville, passed away suddenly at this home on September 11, 2022. Tony was born in Opelika, Alabama on August 18, 1962. Tony was a giving, caring and selfless soul. For many years Tony taught agriculture in Slocomb, Alabama and later continued his career in Marianna, Florida. Tony was an inspiration to his students through his dedication and true love for his work and his students. As was expressed by one friend Tony was a shining example of a life very well lived in the service of others. Anyone that knew Tony loved him. His sense of humor, hard work and willingness to give to others was well known by all. When he was not travelling with his student on an FFA trip he loved to golf and watch anything Auburn, Nascar and his Corgi dogs. Tony was an example to us all of what a person should be.
WMBB
Worker dies at Port of Panama City Sunday night
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A stevedore worker died at the Port of Panama City around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. The worker was loading a foreign vessel docked at the port. “Very saddened for the accident that did occur,” Panama City Port Authority Executive Director Alex King said. “And we’re working to learn everything we […]
