Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Hastings man killed in motorcycle crash near Glenvil
GLENVIL, Neb. (KSNB) - One person has died and another injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening near Glenvil. On Sunday, Sept. 11, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the motorcycle-vehicle accident at 6:12 p.m. on County Road B and Road 312. The sheriff’s office said...
NebraskaTV
Two Iowans charged after traffic stop near Kearney finds drugs, children inside vehicle
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Iowa residents have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers located numerous drugs and two children inside their vehicle. Carl Emerson, 34, of Fairfax, Iowa, is charged in Buffalo County Court with possession of 28 to 139 grams of meth, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a drug violation, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of committing intentional child abuse – no injury.
albionnewsonline.com
Belgrade 18-year-old dies in three-vehicle crash
Brady Buechter, 18, of Belgrade was one of two people who died in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30 east of Grand Island on Sunday, Sept. 11. The other accident fatality was Dustin Geier, 39, of Columbus. In addition, four people were transported from the scene to CHI Health St. Francis Hospital, Grand Island, with non-life-threatening injuries.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man arrested for stealing vehicle and pills, police say
GRAND ISLAND, NE — A Grand Island man is facing several criminal charges after police say he tried to steal a car and prescription pills. A news release say officers responded to a report of a robbery around 11:00 Saturday night in north Grand Island. Police say 24-year-old Ryan Lopez stole keys from a residence with intent to steal a car. The victim tried to stop him, but he pushed her to the ground.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Husker Harvest Days brings big crowds to Hall County
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. —Husker Harvest Days is underway, and the Nebraska State Patrol encourages visitors and travelers in the area to be prepared for heavy traffic. During the event, which runs from September 13-15, troopers will provide traffic control in the areas around the event and maintain an increased presence in an effort to reduce the potential for crashes. NSP reminds all motorists in the area to be prepared for slowed traffic at Husker Highway and Highway 30. Visitors to the show can also come in on the north side using Old Potash Highway to 90 Road.
gifamilyradio.com
Update: Names Released In Fatal Accident On Highway 30
On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at approximately 6:50 pm emergency crews were detailed to the area 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on US Highway 30 in rural Merrick County to respond to a three vehicle accident. Upon the arrival of emergency crews it was determined that there were two...
News Channel Nebraska
Two dead, four others injured in crash near Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, NE — Authorities are releasing more details about a crash that killed two people near Grand Island. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews were dispatched to US Highway 30 about a half-mile east of Gunbarrel Road at 6:50 Sunday night. A news release says 18-year-old Brady Buechter of Belgrade and 39-year-old Dustin Geier of Columbus died at the scene. Four other people were transported to a Grand Island hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
York News-Times
8 pounds of meth seized after pursuit near Kearney; four in custody
KEARNEY — Four suspects are in custody after a pursuit Wednesday morning led to the seizure of 8 pounds of suspected methamphetamine. Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, the Kearney Police Department notified the Nebraska State Patrol to be on the lookout on Interstate 80 for a black Buffalo County-licensed Chevrolet Impala believed to be headed to Kearney with a large amount of suspected meth. An NSP police report said the driver was believed to be Randall Lizer Jr., 49, of Kearney.
KSNB Local4
One dead in Roseland grain elevator accident
ROSELAND, Neb. - A Hastings man died Monday evening in a grain silo accident at CHS Agri Services Center in Roseland. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Travis Thelander was pronounced dead upon recovery after becoming trapped inside a corn silo on the CHS property. Thelander was a worker for CHS, and since it is a workplace death, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.
foxnebraska.com
One injured in 4 vehicle crash in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. — One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries following a four vehicle crash in Hastings Friday afternoon. The Hastings Police Department (HPD) said emergency personnel responded to a crash at Highway 281 and Kansas Avenue. They said one vehicle turned in front of southbound traffic, leading to the crash.
KSNB Local4
Kearney man arrested after threatening with a gun
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is in jail after he reportedly threatened someone with a gun. According to Kearney Police, officers arrested 22-year-old Raider Arabie after he got into an argument with someone who was helping him move on Wednesday over on Meadow Lane in the west part of Kearney.
KSNB Local4
No injuries in early morning fire in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Firefighters responded to an early morning house fire in Hastings. Hastings Fire was dispatched to a structure fire with visible flames just before 4:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Hastings Ave. According to Hastings Fire and Rescue Captain Tom Treffer, when crews arrived they saw...
gifamilyradio.com
Two Lives Claimed In Fatal Accident On Highway 30
A fatal accident just east of Grand Island has claimed the lives of Two people. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office around 7:40 last night were investigating a three-vehicle accident on highway 30. No other information on the accident is available at this time as the investigation continues. The highway was...
foxnebraska.com
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe
ST. PAUL, Neb. — UPDATE: The St. Paul Police Department said Samantha Schultz has been found and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: The St. Paul Police Department is currently investigating the whereabouts of Samantha Schultz who was reported missing by her family. She was last seen the night of Sept. 7th. She is a white female, 28 years old, 5'2" and 145 lbs.
doniphanherald.com
License plate readers remain subject of controversy, confusion in Nebraska despite law
Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies patrolling Interstate 80 on Sept. 1 pulled over a GMC Acadia that was linked to a Grand Island fraud case earlier in the day — occupied by four Los Angeles residents who had allegedly used a stolen credit card and ran up a five-figure bill at a Best Buy in the central Nebraska city.
KETV.com
Endangered Missing Advisory canceled for 44-year-old man in Nebraska
INAVALE, Neb. — Authorities issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 44-year-old man in Nebraska on Friday morning. He went missing from Inavale in south central Nebraska. -4d44-9b1a-d7674cf31aec' mediaId='503949db-d149-44d1-84c3-cc1fce68ad96' align='center' size='medium' share='true' caption='' expand='' crop='original'][/image]
iheart.com
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for missing Webster County man
(Webster County, NE) -- An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated for a missing Webster County man. The Nebraska State Patrol says the Webster County Sheriff's office is attempting to locate Matthew E. Schoel. Schoel is described as a 44 year old white man, 6'0" 250 lbs, Blue Eyes, Black Hair, no teeth. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, brown pants.
KSNB Local4
Junkstreet returns to downtown Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The annual event gives local business owners a chance to get their name out there and show off what they have to offer. Vendors lined the both sides of North Denver Avenue between the blocks West First and Second Street. Local vendors showcased a variety of products to guest and despite the wet conditions, dozens from the community and beyond showed up to explore the products at hand.
Winning $22K 2by2 ticket sold in Grand Island
One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Thursday, September 8 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Thursday’s 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Pump & Pantry #02, 821 S Webb Road, in Grand Island. The winning numbers from Thursday’s 2by2 draw were Red 02, 25, and White 05, 21. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.
Kearney Hub
Pioneer Village to sell excess inventory in online auction
MINDEN — Nearly 400 pieces of history that have been stored away for decades can now be purchased via an online auction. Harold Warp Pioneer Village in Minden is selling about 395 items in order to build capital for the museum. “It’s nothing out of the museum. It’s all...
Panhandle Post
Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0