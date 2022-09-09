Where to Watch and Stream Will Our Heroes Be Able to Find Their Friend Who Has Mysteriously Disappeared in Africa? Free Online

While the boom of local content has seen increased ambition from streaming platforms to compete with local broadcasters, local industry events with strong regional focuses are increasingly becoming attractive destinations for U.S. companies and executives and Rome’s MIA market is no exception. The innovative Italian event, which stands for Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo or International Audiovisual Market, has fast become Italy’s key film and TV market since its inception eight years ago. The market, which runs October 11-15 alongside the Rome Film Festival (which kicks off October 13), has already confirmed a 120% increase in registrations year-on-year with delegates from companies like...

MARKETS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO