Read full article on original website
Related
mynspr.org
Identifying heatstroke | $7M for Greenville | Heat warning system
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Tuesday, Sept. 13. Heat waves can kill, here’s how to identify heat-related illness. Much of the North State endured a long stretch of triple-digit heat last week. Heat waves can be deadly, especially for those who don’t have access to air conditioning. Dr. James Moore, a physician at Enloe Medical Center's emergency department, said it’s important to be able to identify the symptoms of heat-related illness to save lives. If someone feels very hot but has dry skin, Moore said they should be taken to get medical attention immediately.
mynspr.org
Teacher shortage | Gas price spike | Flu and COVID-19 shots
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Sept. 14. North State schools struggle to hire specialized teachers. Nearly 1 out of 5 classes in California is being taught by a teacher without the credentials to teach that course, according to the nonprofit education publication EdSource. Hiring teachers with specialized credentials is even more of a challenge for small and rural schools, which often have to rely on temporary waivers for teachers without the credentials to be able to teach subjects like math and special education.
mynspr.org
Newsom signs CARE Court bill, paving way for court-ordered treatment plans
Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation Wednesday that will allow county judges to order treatment for people suffering from addiction and severe mental illness, one of his top policy priorities this year. The governor has called the new program known as CARE Court a “paradigm shift” and a “new approach” to...
mynspr.org
Federal student loan forgiveness could erase up to $20,000 of debt for many Californians
Around 4 million Californians have some amount of student loan debt, and many of them could receive some relief this winter thanks to a federal plan announced in mid-August. Borrowers who earned less than $125,000 (for individuals) or $250,000 (for couples) during either of the last two years are eligible for up to $10,000 of forgiveness, which rises to $20,000 if you were a Pell Grant recipient. During the plan’s announcement, President Joe Biden added that federal student loan debt repayment would continue to be paused through the end of the year, with payments resuming in Jan. 2023.
Comments / 0