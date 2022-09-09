Read full article on original website
Two spectacular mullet blow rounds exit backwaters into ocean
Last week, I introduced the idea of a “mullet blow” where soon-to-be spawning finger mullet and striped mulled leave the warm confines of our backwaters, exiting en masse into the inlets and emerging into the ocean where they take a right turn to the south. This year, we...
Emerald Isle starts up beach driving season
EMERALD ISLE - Beach Driving Season begins Sept. 15 in Emerald Isle, and runs until April 30, 2023. Drivers can apply for your beach driving permit online or go in person to the Emerald Isle Police Department at 7500 Emerald Drive. Drivers must watch a short video, take a quiz...
Peletier board adopts speed ordinance, lowers limits on streets in town
PELETIER — Motorists in the small but rapidly growing western Carteret County town of Peletier are going to need to slow down a bit. The town board of commissioners, after a public hearing during its monthly meeting in town hall off Highway 58, voted unanimously to adopt a new speed limit ordinance for all streets within the town limits.
West cross country collects stellar finishes at Wilmington Beach Blast Nighttime meet
WILMINGTON — West Carteret earned a pair of impressive placings Friday in the Wilmington Beach Blast Nighttime cross country meet. The Patriots took the runner-up spot in the 14-team girls competition, while the boys placed fourth in an 18-team race. The girls scored 103 points to trail only Hoggard...
Area Death Notices - Sept. 11, 12 & 13
Larry Perkins, 81, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022.. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charles "David" Cavett, Beaufort. Charles "David" Cavett, 71, of Beaufort, passed away...
Barbara Waters, 85; service September 16
On September 11, 2022, Barbara "Babs" Neece Waters of Newport, passed away peacefully at age 85 after an extended illness. She was born on December 1, 1936, to Hobe Neece and Ruby Pugh Neece Ferebee in Elizabeth City. Barbara is survived by her husband of 60 years, Steve Waters; her...
Sue Edmundson, 84; service September 17
Sue Wooten Edmundson, 84, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, September 9, 2022, following a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Her service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 17th, at Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort, officiated by Pastor Taylor Mills.
Steven Jones, 65; service held
Steven Dennis Jones, 65, of Morehead City, died Friday, September 2, 2022, in Raleigh, NC. The memorial service was held at 2:00 p.m. Monday September 12, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to...
BOEM engages crowdsourcing firm to learn about sea turtles caught and relocated in ocean dredging projects
WASHINGTON, D. C. — The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and a private company are partnering in a crowdsourcing effort to better understand and hopefully improve the success of relocation of sea turtles caught in protective trawling efforts during offshore dredging operations, which in Carteret County are usually associated with Bogue Banks beach nourishment projects.
Cape Carteret board authorizes manager to seek multi-tasking planning director
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Monday night unanimously agreed to authorize Town Manager Frank Rush to advertise to hire a planning director/building inspector/code enforcement officer. The decision came during the board’s monthly meeting in the town hall and online via GoToMeeting. Rush had proposed the position as...
Riverwatch names Riley Lewis as White Oak Waterkeeper
Lewis joined the staff of Coastal Carolina Riverwatch in the Summer of 2022. Prior to this role, she served as an AmeriCorps member in Wilmington and engaged the community in citizen science research of wetland and oyster health, conducted educational programming to school age and university students, and provided field experience to environmental educators in local waterways.
Debra Wagoner, 61; service held
Debra Ann Willis Wagoner "Debbie", 61, of Broad Creek peacefully passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Debra was born in Morehead City, NC on November 23, 1960, to James Wilson and Vencia Hunter Willis. She attended West Carteret HS. She worked as a material inspector for Garners Garment factory, a bread maker at Food Lion, and was working for Peppertree as a laundry attendant until she was diagnosed in 2019 and had to retire from working.
Phillip Edwards, 70; incomplete
Phillip Edwards, 70, of Havelock, died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Carolina East. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center to present 'Florence, Four Years Later'
HARKERS ISLAND — As part of its Community Night series, the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island will present the program “Florence, Four Years Later” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. Supper will begin at 6 p.m., with the program beginning at 7.
Sarah Garner, 27; service held
Sarah Francis Garner, 27, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center, in Greenville. Sarah was a champion horse barrel racer, devoted mother of her children and will be missed by all. A Funeral Service was held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 10,...
Holly Jacobs, 63; no service
Holly Dee Jacobs, 63, a resident of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at her home. Holly was an accomplished singer who had her own band and played at many night clubs in the Hartford, CT area in the nineties. She was a successful business owner throughout the eighties and nineties, and most recently worked as a cosmetologist and excelled in style and custom color.
Commentary: Civil War remnants permanent reminders
We have taken down the Silent Sam Civil War monument on UNC Chapel Hill’s campus and the statues of Confederate soldiers on many courthouse plazas. But there are other monuments to the Civil War and slavery that cannot be removed – unfortunately. In “Scars on the Land: An...
Shannon O’Rorke, 28; no service
Shannon Rose O’Rorke, 28, of Newport, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at UNC Chapel Hill Hospital. She was born on January 16, 1994, in Morehead City to Thomas and Patricia O’Rorke. Shannon spent her time in high school in the West Carteret Marching Band, which she thoroughly enjoyed. One of her favorite hobbies was her love of drawing. She was creative and artistic. Shannon was a bright light full of life and energy. If you needed someone to talk to, she always had time to listen. She will be cherished as a loving mother, daughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend.
