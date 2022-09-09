Read full article on original website
New Hanover County Schools addresses bus route issues
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County Schools took to Facebook on Sept. 13 to address some of the issues that have been raised concerning bus routes. In their statement, NHCS explained that bus assignments currently outweigh the number of students actually riding the bus. They added that route capacities and times are being evaluated as of this time.
Carolina Beach Town Council blocks yacht club’s application to build fence over resident’s driveway
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Carolina Beach Town Council seemingly blocked an application from the Carolina Beach Yacht Club to build a fence at it’s September 13 meeting. The fence would have crossed an easment that connects Georgia and Florida avenues, turning those streets into dead ends...
Whiteville continues work on flood mitigation four years after Hurricane Florence
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Cities and towns are still trying to rebuild four years after Hurricane Florence brought record rain and flooding to southeastern North Carolina. In Whiteville, Emergency Services Director Hal Lowder stood along South Madison to reflect on how far the town’s main road has come since being inundated with water four years ago.
Carolina Beach Town Council approves rezoning request for four-story hotel
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Carolina Beach Town Council met on September 13 and approved a conditional rezoning request of a four-story, 42-room hotel at the corner of Harper Avenue and N Lake Park Blvd. The project was unanimously recommended to be approved by the Carolina Beach Planning...
Wilmington resident arrested in connection to Brunswick Co. rape, assault
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced that an arrest has been made in a recent rape case. Per the BCSO, 45-year-old Ernesto Cruz Martinez of Wilmington was arrested on Sept. 13 in connection to a rape and an assault that occurred in Brunswick County.
Brunswick Co. hosting ‘Free Clean Up Week’
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Landfill announced that it will hold its “Free Clean Up Week” from Sept. 12-17. During this time, Brunswick County residents and property owners can dispose of all materials free of charge, with the exception of regular household trash and hazardous waste, per the announcement.
Ocean Isle Beach Board of Commissioners to hold public hearing on right of way requirements
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Ocean Isle Beach Board of Commissioners is meeting on Tuesday, September 13 to discuss potentially reducing the right of way requirements for some streets. Submitted by a developer, the request would cut the right of way from 60 to 50...
Oak Island issues reminder after finding beach bonfire unattended
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Oak Island Fire Department is reminding beach visitors to not to create beach bonfires during Sea Turtle Nesting Season to protect the turtles. The Oak Island Fire Department responded to a 10-feet-wide and 4-feet-deep hole in the beach surrounding a bonfire at around 5 a.m. on Sunday, September 11. The fire was unattended and extinguished quickly, but they warn people not to build these bonfires as to not endanger the local sea turtles.
Vehicle fire on Grand View Drive closed northbound lanes of Highway 17
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) – A vehicle fire on Grand View Drive closed the northbound lanes of Highway 17 as first responders attempted to smother the flames on September 14 in the evening. The lanes were cleared after Pender County fire officials extinguished the fire and traffic resumed. The cause...
Law enforcement arrest man suspected of shooting, none injured
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has arrested two people after a shooting that resulted in no injuries on Sunday, September 11. Though two were arrested, only one is suspected of the shooting. That Sunday, the WPD says that some amount of people broke into Noel Bozeman’s...
