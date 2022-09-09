ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

New Hanover County Schools addresses bus route issues

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County Schools took to Facebook on Sept. 13 to address some of the issues that have been raised concerning bus routes. In their statement, NHCS explained that bus assignments currently outweigh the number of students actually riding the bus. They added that route capacities and times are being evaluated as of this time.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Whiteville continues work on flood mitigation four years after Hurricane Florence

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Cities and towns are still trying to rebuild four years after Hurricane Florence brought record rain and flooding to southeastern North Carolina. In Whiteville, Emergency Services Director Hal Lowder stood along South Madison to reflect on how far the town’s main road has come since being inundated with water four years ago.
WHITEVILLE, NC
Wilmington, NC
New Hanover County, NC
Wilmington, NC
New Hanover County, NC
Brunswick Co. hosting ‘Free Clean Up Week’

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Landfill announced that it will hold its “Free Clean Up Week” from Sept. 12-17. During this time, Brunswick County residents and property owners can dispose of all materials free of charge, with the exception of regular household trash and hazardous waste, per the announcement.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
Oak Island issues reminder after finding beach bonfire unattended

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Oak Island Fire Department is reminding beach visitors to not to create beach bonfires during Sea Turtle Nesting Season to protect the turtles. The Oak Island Fire Department responded to a 10-feet-wide and 4-feet-deep hole in the beach surrounding a bonfire at around 5 a.m. on Sunday, September 11. The fire was unattended and extinguished quickly, but they warn people not to build these bonfires as to not endanger the local sea turtles.
OAK ISLAND, NC
#Bioblitz#Pollinators#Free Events#Upcoming#New Hanover County Parks
Vehicle fire on Grand View Drive closed northbound lanes of Highway 17

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) – A vehicle fire on Grand View Drive closed the northbound lanes of Highway 17 as first responders attempted to smother the flames on September 14 in the evening. The lanes were cleared after Pender County fire officials extinguished the fire and traffic resumed. The cause...
HAMPSTEAD, NC
Law enforcement arrest man suspected of shooting, none injured

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has arrested two people after a shooting that resulted in no injuries on Sunday, September 11. Though two were arrested, only one is suspected of the shooting. That Sunday, the WPD says that some amount of people broke into Noel Bozeman’s...
WILMINGTON, NC

