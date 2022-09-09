ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

One woman found dead on side of the road in Jackson County's Summit Township

By Joe Gebhardt
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cb31z_0hokrqIh00

UPDATE: According to Undersheriff Chris Simpson, the woman who passed away was walking southbound on Francis Street was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction. Police do not know which direction the vehicle fled afterwards.

One woman was found dead in Summit Township near Vandercook Lake, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office believe it is a hit and run.

According to Sgt. Scott Watson, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the 3000 block of Francis Street near Coler Street around 7:15 a.m. for a welfare check on a woman. Upon arrival, it was determined the woman was dead on scene.

They believe the hit and run occurred between 10 p.m. and midnight on Thursday.

Police have not released the name of the victim as next of kin have not been notified as of this publication.

The woman was in her mid 30s.

Police ask if anyone has information to contact Detective Mark Easter at (517) 768-7934.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, MI
City
Lake, MI
Jackson County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Summit Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WKHM

Shots Fired in the Area of Withington Stadium Tuesday Afternoon, Forces Lockdown

Due to shots fired in the area of Withington Stadium Tuesday afternoon. The eighth-grade football game between the Middle School at Parkside and Tecumseh went into lockdown. The stadium and surrounding area were put in “shelter in place” mode. The City of Jackson Police Department responded and once they issued an “all clear”, students and players were released to their parents and guardians.
JACKSON, MI
WKHM

Jackson County Hit and Run Investigation Continues

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate a fatal hit and run pedestrian accident. The incident occured late Thursday evening. A woman in her 30’s was walking on Francis street near West Coler when she was hit from behind by a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene, and the woman was later pronounced dead.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkzo.com

Lansing adds another homicide to 2022 totals

LANSING, MI — Lansing Police Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 Block of East Barnes Avenue Tuesday night around 8:20 p.m. While officers were enroute the call was updated to a man down in the street. Officers located a 22-year-old male victim with gunshot wounds upon arrival.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Fox17

Police seek information in Battle Creek bank robbery

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are seeking information related to a bank robbery in Battle Creek Monday afternoon. The city says the robbery occurred at PNC Bank on Capital Avenue before 1 p.m. We’re told the suspect walked into the bank and brandished a firearm before demanding money from...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
wlen.com

Palmyra Twp. Man Dies in Crash at US-223 and Ogden Hwy

Palmyra Twp., MI – A 61-year-old Palmyra Township man died in a motorcycle-pickup truck crash at US 223 and Ogden Highway this morning. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release this Tuesday morning that the crash occurred at around 6am. Deputies determined that the motorcycle...
PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, MI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy