Southeastern Indiana Veteran’s Memorial Opens Saturday in Rising Sun
A formal dedication and ribbon cutting is scheduled to start at noon. (Rising Sun, Ind.) - The new Southeastern Indiana Veteran’s Museum is opening to the public on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at noon. A formal dedication and ribbon cutting takes place at the museum, located inside the former Rising Sun 1916 Carnegie Library at 100 N. High Street.
Dearborn County Federal Credit Union Members Vote to Merge with Hoosier Hills Credit Union
The merger will be made official on November 1. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Members of Dearborn County Federal Credit Union (DCFCU) in Lawrenceburg, IN, have voted to approve a merger with Bedford, IN-based Hoosier Hills Credit Union (HHCU). The merger with HHCU will provide more than 2,000 DCFCU members in Dearborn...
NKY Pizza Franchise Owner Arrested in Human Trafficking Enforcement Operation
The Polk County Sheriff's Office (Florida) announced Friday the arrests of 160 people. (Polk County, Fl.) – A northern Kentucky pizza franchise owner has been arrested as part of a seven-day human trafficking enforcement operation in Florida. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit announced Friday 160 arrests.
Lane Closure on Brent Spence Bridge for Drainage Pipe Inspection
Inspections will take place through September 22. (Covington, Ky.) – One lane will be closed this morning on the Brent Spence Bridge. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 crews will conduct a drainage pipe inspection, which will close the I-75 northbound left lane on the Brent Spence Bridge from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Autumn Wine Walk Supports Tiger Pride
The event takes place Saturday in downtown Lawrenceburg. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Shop, dine and wine in downtown Lawrenceburg this Saturday. Lawrenceburg Main Street’s Autumn Wine Walk takes place Saturday, September 17 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Enjoy wine tastings and retail and restaurant specials, free mini-bus rides throughout...
Navy Bean Fall Festival Happens This Weekend in Rising Sun
Kristine Kabbes and The Skallywags will headline the event on Saturday night. (Rising Sun, Ind.) - The 35th annual Navy Bean Fall Festival begins Friday, September 16 at 3:00 p.m. in downtown Rising Sun. Along with the featured attraction of navy beans and cornbread along the riverfront, the event includes amusement rides, vendors, strolling performers, costumed characters, and live bands on both days.
Local Sports Report - September 12, 2022
Switzerland County's boys soccer team remained undefeated with a win over Milan. South Ripley 3, Oldenburg Academy 1 (20-25, 26-24, 25-13, 25-19) Jac-Cen-Del 3, Rising Sun 1 (25-15, 25-18, 22-25, 27-25) Lawrenceburg 3, Union County 0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-12) Ivy Hinkle (LB): 10 kills, 2 aces. Natalie Knigga (LB); 7...
Sunman Town Board Passes Ordinance to Change Time of Municipal Elections
All three town board offices and clerk treasurer will be elected in 2023. (Sunman, Ind.) – The Town Board of Sunman has passed an ordinance to change the time municipal elections are held. Under Indiana Code 3-10-7-2.9, a town may adopt an ordinance changing the time municipal elections are...
Two Arrested in Franklin Co. After Deputies Serve Search Warrant
The Franklin Co. Sheriff's Department announced the arrests on Saturday. John McNabb (left) and Mark Hinson. Photos provided. (Franklin County, Ind.) – Two people have been arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was served at a St. Mary’s Road home. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s...
Midwest Food Bank Indiana’s pop-up food distribution
September is National Hunger Awareness Month! Midwest Food Bank Indiana is hosting a pop-up food distribution September 9 at Eastern Star Church at 2 p.m. Midwest Food Bank Indiana’s executive director, Marcie Luhigo joined us to share more about the distribution and Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett’s announcement there.
LHS' Myers Commits to Play Baseball at Thomas More
Myers was one of the Tigers' top hitters this past spring. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Andrew Myers has another season of high school baseball ahead of him, but he knows where he will continue his playing days collegiately. The Lawrenceburg Tigers senior recently committed to Thomas More University. As a junior,...
