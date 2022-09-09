Cedar Ridge Principal reassures parents following social media threat
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The principal of Cedar Ridge Elementary School sent a letter to parents Friday morning reassuring their children’s safety.
The letter reads in part:
After an investigation by the Columbia County School District Police, to include interviewing other witnesses, it was determined that there was no evidence to suggest any truth to the claim.Dr. Jeana Aycock, Principal, Cedar Ridge Elementary School
Other recent threats at local schools:
- Columbia County student brings weapon on school property
- Glascock County student charged with terroristic threats after social media post
- Lakeside Middle student arrested for threat of gun violence at school
- Grovetown Middle School student charged with making threats
- Student charged after threat at Lakeside High School
