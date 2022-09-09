ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

Cedar Ridge Principal reassures parents following social media threat

By D.V. Wise
WJBF
WJBF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QA5Rf_0hokrhbO00

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The principal of Cedar Ridge Elementary School sent a letter to parents Friday morning reassuring their children’s safety.

The letter reads in part:

After an investigation by the Columbia County School District Police, to include interviewing other witnesses, it was determined that there was no evidence to suggest any truth to the claim.

Dr. Jeana Aycock, Principal, Cedar Ridge Elementary School

Other recent threats at local schools:

School leaders encourage any suspicious activity to be reported to a school administrator and law enforcement.

WJBF

Aiken Tech getting new campus thanks to MOX settlement

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Money from the recent MOX settlement is going to help build a new campus at Aiken Technical College. The announcement came Tuesday night during the Aiken County school board meeting. The State Legislature has granted the district $30-million dollars to help build a new Career and Technology Education campus. T he […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

RCSO searching for missing teen, may be in Atlanta

AUGUSTA/ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenager. 16-year old Katrina Sexton was last seen Monday, September 5th on the 200 block of Pineview Drive in Augusta. She is described as 5’9″ with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Officers converge on address in Aiken for search warrant

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A large contingent of law enforcement officers converged Wednesday afternoon at a house on Fairfield Street. Observers were pushed back from the house near Hampton Avenue, according to witnesses. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were serving a search warrant as a follow-up to a...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Free child safety seat checks to be offered in Augusta area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Sept. 18-24 designated as National Child Passenger Safety Week, local parents can get some free help from state experts. The Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and Department of Public Safety are offering free seat checks in selected areas across Georgia during the week.
AUGUSTA, GA
