Former North Dakota gubernatorial candidate expresses "disgust" and calls Mund "tainted" after Haugen's departure from congressional race
(Fargo, ND) -- Cara Mund, the independent candidate for North Dakota's lone congressional seat is taking criticism from a former candidate for governor. Dr. Shelley Lenz made comments while denouncing what she calls the move by the Democratic NPL to force Mark Haugen out of the race, in order to bolster support for Mund.
Minnesota Attorney General speaks with Moorhead residents about crime, tours Red River Women's clinic and visits White Earth reservation
(Moorhead, MN) -- Minnesota's Attorney General is traveling across the state to hear what concerns residents have. Minnesota AG Keith Ellison spoke at Gooseberry park on Wednesday following his tour of the Red River Women's Clinic. He placed high importance on the topic of abortion, saying he will continue to protect out-of-state travelers seeking the procedure in Minnesota.
North Dakota Health Official: Recreational Marijuana would reduce Medical Marijuana use
(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota health official says the legalization of recreational marijuana would lead to a significant decrease in medical marijuana use. Medical Marijuana Division Director Jason Wahl told a legislative panel Monday that many who hold medical pot cards would opt to purchase from recreational sources. Wahl...
North Dakota still has hundreds of wild Turkey licenses
(Bismarck, ND) -- Over 800 fall wild turkey licenses in nine North Dakota hunting units are still available. The state Game and Fish Department will issue the remaining licenses on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Wednesday. Hunters may get up to five licenses for the fall season. Nearly four-thousand licenses...
Study: North Dakota ranks first in money lost to Cybercrime
(Fargo, ND) -- Americans are spending more time on the internet than ever before, and cybercrime is skyrocketing. This means the chances are you or someone you know has been impacted by malicious activity done via the internet as a new study found 58% of Americans have fallen victim. A...
Weekly COVID case numbers drop significantly
(Bismarck, ND) -- Weekly COVID-19 case numbers are down significantly in North Dakota. State officials say they aren't sure if the downward trend will continue as the weather cools. A weekly report released Friday showed over eleven-hundred newly confirmed COVID cases. The number is down 20-percent from the previous week.
Long Term Care Association President: Covid-19 guidelines severely impacting resident mental health
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota's Long Term Care Association is calling for immediate relief from nationwide Covid-19 restrictions. Shelly Peterson is the President of the North Dakota Long Term Care Association (LTCA). She is among multiple ND LTCA members calling for swift and immediate action from multiple federal regulatory bodies to remove several restrictions still in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Peterson says the current mitigation strategies are severely impacting multiple facets of their organization, including resident mental health, staffing numbers, and even facility closure.
Thousands on the picket line as Minnesota Nurses strike continues
(Duluth, MN) -- Nurses across the state are striking to secure better wages, hours, and working conditions. A three-day nurses strike is ongoing at 16 different Twin Cities and Duluth hospitals. Approximately 15,000 nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) are picketing and are walking off the job temporarily to publicly voice their criticisms. Many of the striking nurses have been working without a contract since May 31, 2022, with Moose Lake nurses working without a contract for two years, according to the MNA.
NDDOT delaying highway project for design change
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's Department of Transportation is delaying a road safety project to make a design change. The four-point-two million dollar project involved putting up reflective metal posts to guide traffic. Posts installed on two-way lane state highways with a shoulder less than eight feed wide are being removed because they impede farm equipment. The posts will be reused elsewhere.
Outdoors Angle: 2022 Pheasant Outlook
The Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. The pheasant outlook for this Fall has been a mixed bag of theories in both the Dakota's and Minnesota. I have seen conflicting reports of either better numbers or average numbers according to roadside counts in August. In reality, we never know the true story as the crop fields are still standing holding pheasants which are never seen. The true evidence will emerge as the crop harvest begins and the birds are more exposed and don't have the standing crops as their refuge.
