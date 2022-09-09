The Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. The pheasant outlook for this Fall has been a mixed bag of theories in both the Dakota's and Minnesota. I have seen conflicting reports of either better numbers or average numbers according to roadside counts in August. In reality, we never know the true story as the crop fields are still standing holding pheasants which are never seen. The true evidence will emerge as the crop harvest begins and the birds are more exposed and don't have the standing crops as their refuge.

