Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Plunge In Reaction To CPI Data: What's Going On?
Bitcoin BTC/USD was plunging almost 10% lower on Tuesday in an exaggerated reaction to the bearish price action in the general markets, which saw the S&P 500 dive about 4%. Over the same 24-hour trading period, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD tumbled about 7% lower. Consumer price index data (CPI)...
1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street
Among six popular stock-split stocks in 2022 -- Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, DexCom, Shopify, and Palo Alto Networks -- is one company that a select Wall Street analyst believes will plummet.
Over $29 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
BREAKING: Ethereum (ETH) Merge Is Successfully Complete
Ethereum ETH/USD has now officially transitioned to a proof-of-stake network. What Happened: The Ethereum blockchain successfully completed the Merge to PoS on Thursday at 2:50 a.m. EDT. The highly anticipated event marks the biggest shift in the blockchain industry and the end of mining Ethereum. The Merge took place at...
What Does 'Bitcoin Maxi' Jack Dorsey Think Of Ethereum (ETH) Merge?
Block Inc SQ CEO Jack Dorsey hinted at what his thoughts were about the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, citing a blog by a fellow Bitcoin BTC/USD maximalist who called the space outside the apex cryptocurrency "shitcoin-land." What Happened: On Sept. 14, Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter Inc TWTR, shared a...
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates
This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
UBS To Boost Its Dividend By 10%; Expects Buybacks To Surpass $5B
UBS Group AG UBS looks to increase its dividend by 10% to $0.55 per share, adding its board intends to propose at the 2023 annual meeting and expects its 2022 share repurchases to exceed $5 billion. As of September 9, UBS bought back $4.1 billion in shares. UBS would guide...
Elon Musk Alerts Followers To Tesla Cyberwhistle Getting Restocked For 1,000 Dogecoins — It Goes Out In A Poof
Tesla Inc TSLA re-stocked its Cyberwhistle after previously removing it from its online merchandise store. The item, which sold out within three hours, was briefly listed for a new price of 1000 Dogecoin DOGE/USD. What Happened: Elon Musk alerted his Twitter followers that the Cyberwhistle was available once again in...
Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed
It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead...
Tuesday's Market Bloodbath Hit The Top 10 Richest People Where It Hurts: Here's How And How Much
A market sell-off on the heels of Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data Tuesday saw the broader U.S. markets post their worst day year-to-date in 2022. Here’s a look at how the market collapse impacted the wealth of the richest people in the world. What’s Happened: Tuesday marked the...
Cathie Wood Buys Nearly $7M In This Sapped Bitcoin-Linked Stock — Also Picks Up Shares In CareDx
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management has bought over 100,000 shares of Jack Dorsey’s Block Inc SQ, valued at over $6.9 million based on Wednesday’s closing price. The purchase happened through the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. The purchase comes at a time the stock has lost...
Cathie Wood Snaps Up $1.6M In Beaten-Down Nvidia Stock — Also Adds Shares Of This Autonomous Tech
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought over 55,000 shares of automatic test equipment designer Teradyne, Inc. TER at a valuation of over $4.8 million, based on Monday’s closing price. The purchase was done via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, according to data provided by the firm. Teradyne...
This Hepatitis Stock Has 'Multiple Paths To Value Creation,' Expects To Double, Bullish Analyst Predicts
SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR with an Outperform rating and a price target of $40, with an investment thesis based on:. With multiple clinic programs, Vir is well-positioned as a leading infectious disease & commercial-stage biopharma company. Vir developed and globally distributed its first generation COVID-19...
After-Hours Alert: Why Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Diving
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc RYTM shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced a $100 million proposed public offering. Rhythm has proposed a public offering of $100 million of its common stock. All shares are being offered by the company. Rhythm also intends to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $15 million of common stock.
(LUMN) - Analyzing Lumen Technologies's Short Interest
Lumen Technologies's (NYSE:LUMN) short percent of float has risen 4.24% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 150.72 million shares sold short, which is 16.49% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 14.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
How Is The Market Feeling About Broadcom?
Broadcom's (NASDAQ:AVGO) short percent of float has risen 3.8% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.67 million shares sold short, which is 1.91% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Looking At Unity Software's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Unity Software U. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Looking Into Marathon Digital Holdings's Recent Short Interest
Marathon Digital Holdings's (NASDAQ:MARA) short percent of float has fallen 10.24% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 25.13 million shares sold short, which is 21.65% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Cash Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin Cash's BCH/USD price has fallen 3.23% to $118.55. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% gain, moving from $113.83 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin...
Vitalik Buterin Surprised That This Pre-Merge Ethereum (ETH) Thesis Was Wrong
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin said he was a “bit surprised” that the network’s hashrate did not have a more significant drop in the weeks leading up to the Merge. What Happened: In a tweet on Sept. 14, Buterin shared an image of the Ethereum network’s average...
