ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Over $29 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

BREAKING: Ethereum (ETH) Merge Is Successfully Complete

Ethereum ETH/USD has now officially transitioned to a proof-of-stake network. What Happened: The Ethereum blockchain successfully completed the Merge to PoS on Thursday at 2:50 a.m. EDT. The highly anticipated event marks the biggest shift in the blockchain industry and the end of mining Ethereum. The Merge took place at...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Coinbase Global Inc#Bitcoin Btc Usd#Ethereum Eth Usd#Daiwa Capital#Btc
Benzinga

What Does 'Bitcoin Maxi' Jack Dorsey Think Of Ethereum (ETH) Merge?

Block Inc SQ CEO Jack Dorsey hinted at what his thoughts were about the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, citing a blog by a fellow Bitcoin BTC/USD maximalist who called the space outside the apex cryptocurrency "shitcoin-land." What Happened: On Sept. 14, Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter Inc TWTR, shared a...
MARKETS
Benzinga

US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates

This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Benzinga

This Hepatitis Stock Has 'Multiple Paths To Value Creation,' Expects To Double, Bullish Analyst Predicts

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR with an Outperform rating and a price target of $40, with an investment thesis based on:. With multiple clinic programs, Vir is well-positioned as a leading infectious disease & commercial-stage biopharma company. Vir developed and globally distributed its first generation COVID-19...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Diving

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc RYTM shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced a $100 million proposed public offering. Rhythm has proposed a public offering of $100 million of its common stock. All shares are being offered by the company. Rhythm also intends to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $15 million of common stock.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

(LUMN) - Analyzing Lumen Technologies's Short Interest

Lumen Technologies's (NYSE:LUMN) short percent of float has risen 4.24% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 150.72 million shares sold short, which is 16.49% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 14.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Broadcom?

Broadcom's (NASDAQ:AVGO) short percent of float has risen 3.8% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.67 million shares sold short, which is 1.91% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At Unity Software's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Unity Software U. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Looking Into Marathon Digital Holdings's Recent Short Interest

Marathon Digital Holdings's (NASDAQ:MARA) short percent of float has fallen 10.24% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 25.13 million shares sold short, which is 21.65% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Cash Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin Cash's BCH/USD price has fallen 3.23% to $118.55. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% gain, moving from $113.83 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
82K+
Followers
166K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy