2 suspects on scooters beat, rob man near Columbus Circle
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for two suspects on scooters wanted in a robbery that occurred by Columbus Circle last month, authorities said.
Just before 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, a 59-year-old man was approached by two suspects at Broadway and West 60th Street.
The suspects punched the man in the face and stole approximately $300 before fleeing southbound on Second Avenue.
The victim refused medical attention.
Police said one suspect was wearing a Rolling Stones t-shirt and the other wearing a white t-shirt. Both suspects were riding scooters.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
Comments / 11