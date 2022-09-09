ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

2 suspects on scooters beat, rob man near Columbus Circle

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N7h2a_0hokrbJ200

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for two suspects on scooters wanted in a robbery that occurred by Columbus Circle last month, authorities said.

Just before 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, a 59-year-old man was approached by two suspects at Broadway and West 60th Street.

The suspects punched the man in the face and stole approximately $300 before fleeing southbound on Second Avenue.

The victim refused medical attention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xv6N9_0hokrbJ200
Photo credit NYPD

Police said one suspect was wearing a Rolling Stones t-shirt and the other wearing a white t-shirt. Both suspects were riding scooters.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 11

Diane Thomas
3d ago

I know I'm tired,along with all the people in NY ,wiith these punks who are getting away robbing,and hurting people.People work hard for the money they have made and saved,and here comes garbage to take it. They should find a secluded hole on a island far away and drop all of them in it. Should they let them out? U judge.😜

Reply
2
catt
5d ago

Young Savages, Catch them both They need a lesson. Which includes a cell.

Reply
10
 

