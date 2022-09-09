2 suspects on scooters beat, rob man near Columbus Circle

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for two suspects on scooters wanted in a robbery that occurred by Columbus Circle last month, authorities said.

Just before 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, a 59-year-old man was approached by two suspects at Broadway and West 60th Street.

The suspects punched the man in the face and stole approximately $300 before fleeing southbound on Second Avenue.

The victim refused medical attention.

Photo credit NYPD

Police said one suspect was wearing a Rolling Stones t-shirt and the other wearing a white t-shirt. Both suspects were riding scooters.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).