Great Frederick Fair returns with rides, games and Joan Jett concert series
The 160th annual Great Frederick Fair returns this week in Frederick, Maryland. This year’s special theme is “Harvest Memories: A Community Growing Together.”. “Our event is nine days of nothing but community tradition, being together and celebrating … just to reconnect with all of our friends and family that maybe we don’t see until the fair comes around again,” General Manager Karen Nicklas told WTOP.
1 stabbed in fight at music festival in Prince George’s Co.
Police in Prince George’s County say one person was stabbed and three others hurt in a fight that broke out during a music festival in Hyattsville, Maryland, Sunday night. Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the Catracho Fest 2022, a music festival celebrating Honduras’ Independence Day.
Anne Arundel Co. schools crack down on violence at games
Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland are cracking down on violence and other disturbances at their athletic events. In a letter to school families Wednesday, Superintendent Mark Bedell cited several incidents from just the first two weeks of the school year. “We have had several instances that have required...
Maryland man wins Lidl’s avocado Tesla
Lidl shopper Jose Jeronimo Guibovich was presented with the keys to a new Tesla Model 3 by discount grocer Lidl Sept. 12, concluding its two month-long sweepstakes to give away the car in a promotion with Avocados From Peru. Guibovich, from Elkridge, Maryland, was among tens of thousands of entries...
In Harrisonburg court, ‘shopping cart killer’ case goes to grand jury; still no charges in Fairfax Co., DC
A judge in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Monday ruled there is probable cause to charge Anthony Eugene Robinson with first-degree murder, and will refer the case to a grand jury. The judge decided to refer the charges after seeing video evidence of Beth Redmon and Tonita Smith each walking into Room 336 of the Howard Johnson motel in Harrisonburg with Robinson, then Robinson in each case later leaving the room before dawn and retrieving a shopping cart. Soon after, video also shows him dragging the cart out of the room, with body-sized items wrapped in sheets.
Fairfax Co. to offer hiring bonuses to police, nurses, more
The Board of Supervisors in Fairfax County, Virginia, voted Tuesday to authorize bonuses of up to $15,000 for new hires in certain jobs. The board authorized County Executive Bryan Hill to grant the bonuses, which Supervisor Pat Herrity called important to getting people into jobs “where we are losing recruits to surrounding jurisdictions.”
Va. man accused of trying to trespass onto school bus
A Dumfries, Virginia, man is accused of trying to trespass onto a school bus. According to Prince William County police, 32-year-old Gione Deswayne Wise was part of a group quarreling with the bus driver, who had been unloading kids, shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive in Dumfries.
DC area could be moving closer to secondary water supply
Regional leaders have given the green light to a study that will look into how a secondary water supply can be established. Currently, many homes and businesses rely almost solely on the area’s biggest river as its main water supply. “Collectively, the region’s utilities provide domestic water service and...
Glass looks at the future of the Montgomery County Council
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Montgomery County political insiders always watch closely to see who finishes first in the Democratic primary for the four at-large County Council seats. In 1998, then-Councilmember...
Vehicle sought in Northwest DC shooting that injured 2
D.C. police are looking for a vehicle linked to a shooting Wednesday afternoon. It happened on the 3600 block of New Hampshire Avenue Northwest in the Petworth area. A red Kia Soul was seen fleeing the scene. Police said two men were shot near the Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro Station. Police...
Back-to-school update in Montgomery Co.: Teacher hiring, student progress, school bus contract
Montgomery County, Maryland, Public Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight on Monday reiterated that the school system’s teaching jobs are 99% filled. The numbers change from day to day, McKnight said, but as of Monday morning, there were 161 vacancies remaining, with 98 of those being for special education teachers. McKnight...
Developer puts Devlin Technology Park data center project on hold amid protests
The developer of the proposed Devlin Technology Park project in Prince William County, Virginia is putting the project on hold amid ongoing concerns and protests about noise. “We started hearing concerns about the noise, and we decided to better understand it,” said J. Truett Young, vice president of land with Stanley Martin Homes.
Traffic pattern changes along Alexandria’s Duke Street
Drivers in Alexandria, Virginia, who use West Taylor Run Parkway to get to Telegraph Road and the Telegraph Road ramp to Interstate 495 can no longer drive directly onto the ramp from West Taylor Run. A pilot program aimed at improving the traffic flow along Duke Street started Monday. Listen...
DC school administrators to receive pay increase under new agreement with city
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday signed a new agreement with the union representing school principals that District officials say will help them improve recruitment and retention efforts. The new agreement with the Council of School Officers, which represents 840 D.C. Public School administrators and service providers, is the first...
Fauquier Co. middle school teacher, wife found dead with gunshot wounds
A Virginia middle school teacher and his wife were found dead in a home with gunshot wounds, Culpeper police said Tuesday. The bodies of Daniel Garrison, 41, and Stacey Garrison, 40, were initially discovered on Friday afternoon. Investigators confirmed Tuesday that both Daniel and Stacey Garrison had been shot, but...
Fairfax Co. board votes to rename Lee-Jackson, Lee highways
In a near-unanimous decision, the Fairfax County, Virginia, Board of Supervisors approved a resolution Tuesday to change the names of Lee and Lee-Jackson highways to Route 29 and Route 50, respectively. The vote was 9 to 1, with the sole “no” vote cast by the board’s only Republican supervisor, Pat...
Report of gun sparks brief lockdown at Montgomery Co. high school
The report of a student potentially having a gun on school grounds triggered a brief lockdown at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Wednesday morning. No gun was found. Montgomery County Public Schools said officials at the high school received a call from a parent of a student who witnessed a verbal altercation in a school hallway and thought another student might have a gun.
‘Expedited’ zoning changes at Bowie’s Freeway Airport criticized
For years, there’s been just enough support on the Prince George’s County Council for a rezoning of Bowie’s Freeway Airport. The owners of the Maryland airport hope to sell the land to developers, who want to build hundreds of new townhomes on the site. Neighboring residents spent...
Man charged with attempted murder in Sterling house fire
A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a house fire in Sterling, Virginia, earlier this month. Julian Darius Karapetkov has been charged with two counts of attempted murder by arson, burning or destroying a house, burning or destroying property worth more than $1,000 and stalking.
Loudoun County School Board OKs new student discipline policy
The Loudoun County School Board has unanimously approved a new student discipline policy that allows the Northern Virginia school system to keep students accused of serious offenses out of the general population, rather than being moved to a different school. The school board on Tuesday voted to approve an updated...
