motor1.com
FIA explains why F1 Italian GP ended under safety car
The FIA has explained why it didn't restart the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, which ended under safety car conditions on Sunday to secure victory for Max Verstappen. Red Bull driver Verstappen had been leading the race after Ferrari polesitter Charles Leclerc made a second pitstop to change back onto a set of soft tyres.
motor1.com
Drugovich announced as Aston Martin F1 reserve
Newly-crowned Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich has joined Aston Martin as a reserve driver and the first member of its young driver development programme. Drugovich wrapped up the F2 title at Monza on Saturday with three races remaining, putting him on the radar for a possible role with an F1 team for next year amid links to Aston Martin.
motor1.com
UK: Fastest bike in the world cracks four second quarter mile at Santa Pod
Even if you’re lucky enough to do something that you love—what do you imagine your retirement to look like? If you’re a racer, quite naturally, you want to go out on top. What if you’re the guy who set all the most recent records in the first place, though? When do you decide enough is enough, and you’re finally ready to hang up your leathers?
motor1.com
Mercedes-Benz Vans prepares for full electrification
Mercedes-Benz Vans announced acceleration of its electric transformation with future plans for European manufacturing sites. The German manufacturing intends to gradually phase out fossil fuels and focus on all-electric models. By the middle of this decade, all newly introduced vans by Mercedes-Benz will be electric only, the company says. Mercedes-Benz...
motor1.com
UK: Ferrari SF90 hybrid fights 1,000-bhp Nissan GT-R in close drag races
There are more ways to make a supercar than ever, with electrification adding some much-needed spice to the performance formula. Three electric motors help make the Ferrari SF90 Stradale its most-powerful road-going model ever produced, and Carwow’s latest YouTube video pits it against a worthy challenger – a tuned Nissan GT-R.
motor1.com
Hot quad-motor BMW iX3M and iX4M electric SUVs may be in development
BMW has already put an M badge on an electric vehicle, first on the i4, then on the iX, but neither is actually what in the industry has come to be known as “a full M car.” Both those vehicles are certainly really quick and sporty to drive, but we have yet to actually see a proper Motorsport-badged EV, and the first ones may be the iX3 M and iX4 M that we are pretty sure BMW is working on right now.
motor1.com
Wolff: Abu Dhabi gave FIA confidence to make right Monza F1 calls
Wolff believes that the fallout from last year’s Abu Dhabi controversy gave them confidence to withstand any outside pressure for the race to finish under green flag conditions. The safety car emerged late in the race after Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren stopped on track with an apparent engine failure.
motor1.com
Pagani Utopia debuts with 852 bhp and is available with 7-speed manual
The Pagani Utopia is the production version of the codename C10 supercar. We don't see many cars with names from literature, but this vehicle takes its moniker from Thomas More's book Utopia from 1516 that describes the philosopher's ideal world. Such a lofty name means the new machine has a big promise to live up to.
motor1.com
Toyota Hilux with twin-turbo V12, Supra gearbox is sweet overkill
Pickup trucks are popular in South Africa, otherwise known as bakkies in the African country. In fact, South Africa's best-selling vehicle in 2021 is a pickup truck and it's the Toyota Hilux. However, this Hilux is unlike any other Toyota pickup truck in South Africa – or anywhere else in the world, for that matter.
motor1.com
Fast and Furious Dodge Charger wood carving is a slow and calm build
We will do our best to avoid references to family, Corona, or quarter-mile life in this short article. Such quips are tough to resist anytime we come across something related to the Fast and Furious franchise. This time around, we just might make it because damn this hand-made model Charger is cool.
motor1.com
New Fiat Doblo van costs just over £18k (plus VAT) in the UK
Fiat has opened the order books for its new Doblo van, which starts at just over £18,000 excluding VAT. Sharing much with the Peugeot Partner and Citroen Berlingo, the new model will be available with a choice of petrol, diesel or electric power, as well as a choice of body styles and lengths.
motor1.com
2023 Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition sounds fierce on the race track
The Toyota GR Corolla carves a spot for the automaker in the hot-hatch segment. The base model will arrive later this year, but today’s bit of news involves the hotter GR Corolla Morizo Edition. The car broke cover in June, a few months after the regular GR Corolla debuted, increasing the car’s torque output and reducing its curb weight.
motor1.com
Tesla must adapt Autopilot in Germany: Regulators cite "abnormalities”
Tesla's Autopilot advanced driver-assistance suite has been under scrutiny across the globe for years. While the technology is made up of safety systems that are similar to those found in many new cars, the Autopilot name itself has been a red flag for many, and Tesla's lack of transparency never seems to work in its favour. The tech is currently being investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the US.
motor1.com
Hyundai exec: Ioniq 5 N will be "much faster" than i30 N
As you may have heard, Hyundai is working on a performance-oriented version of its popular Ioniq 5 crossover. The Ioniq 5 N will launch in 2023 and will be by far the most powerful car Hyundai has ever made. Unsurprisingly, it will easily eclipse the 271 bhp i30 N in terms of performance.
motor1.com
Best Cargo Box
A cargo box can dramatically increase your vehicle’s storage capabilities. We’ve all been there trying to stuff and pack a car full of supplies for a road trip to the point that you struggle to close the doors. With one of the best cargo boxes in the industry, you’ll be able to fully utilize every last pound and inch of storage space.
