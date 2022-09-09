Patriot Day ceremonies held across Richmond in commemoration of 9/11

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Patriot Day ceremonies abound across Richmond in commemoration of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on the United States.

A memorial service was held at Virginia Commonwealth University at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 to remember the lives lost during the tragedy that was 9/11. The event was held by VCU Military Student Services, the U.S. Army Richmond Recruiting Battalion, VFW 6364 and Richmond Fire Department Engine Company #6. The service was held at the VCU campus courtyard.







During the memorial, the U.S. Army also conducted the swearing-in of 15 new soldiers, as well as a memorial ruck march set to last until around noon.

This event included a wreath-laying ceremony and a performance by the VCU Commonwealth Singers.

Just across Boulevard Avenue, The Commonwealth of Virginia’s Patriot Day Ceremony will be held at The Virginia War Memorial, Monday, Sept. 12. Former Virginia Gov. James S. Gilmore was governor at the time of the terror attacks and will be the keynote speaker.

The event commemorates the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Northern Virginia and the downing of the jet aircraft in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, according to the release.

The Richmond Brass and Percussion Consort will perform a selection of patriotic music at the event.

The Virginia War Memorial’s documentary film, “A New Century, A New War,” will play at the Reynolds Theater throughout the day, with no admission charge.

