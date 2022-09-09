ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Patriot Day ceremonies held across Richmond in commemoration of 9/11

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZDE3k_0hokrN8y00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Patriot Day ceremonies abound across Richmond in commemoration of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on the United States.

A memorial service was held at Virginia Commonwealth University at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 to remember the lives lost during the tragedy that was 9/11. The event was held by VCU Military Student Services, the U.S. Army Richmond Recruiting Battalion, VFW 6364 and Richmond Fire Department Engine Company #6. The service was held at the VCU campus courtyard.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21hXDq_0hokrN8y00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40vnji_0hokrN8y00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1be8jZ_0hokrN8y00

During the memorial, the U.S. Army also conducted the swearing-in of 15 new soldiers, as well as a memorial ruck march set to last until around noon.

This event included a wreath-laying ceremony and a performance by the VCU Commonwealth Singers.

Just across Boulevard Avenue, The Commonwealth of Virginia’s Patriot Day Ceremony will be held at The Virginia War Memorial, Monday, Sept. 12. Former Virginia Gov. James S. Gilmore was governor at the time of the terror attacks and will be the keynote speaker.

Have an old car seat? Trade it in at Target!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25kNYJ_0hokrN8y00
Virginia War Memorial, Richmond Va.

The event commemorates the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Northern Virginia and the downing of the jet aircraft in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, according to the release.

The Richmond Brass and Percussion Consort will perform a selection of patriotic music at the event.

The Virginia War Memorial’s documentary film, “A New Century, A New War,” will play at the Reynolds Theater throughout the day, with no admission charge.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Celebrate Oktoberfest in Richmond’s Museum District at St. Benedict’s this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — St. Benedict’s Oktoberfest festival in Richmond’s Museum District this weekend features entertainment, German cuisine and beverages. Starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 and going through Sunday afternoon, the St. Benedict Catholic Church turns its yard into a “Festplatz” that has all the makings of a German beer-soaked event. Bands […]
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
State
Pennsylvania State
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Richmond, VA
Society
WRIC - ABC 8News

$300 million investment to bring world’s largest indoor vertical garden to Virginia

“There will come a day when we look back in disbelief that we would source fresh produce from half a world away, when companies like Plenty are proving that we can grow that same produce right here, year-round, in a way that not only tastes better, but that is also dramatically better for our environment,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “Technological advancement is what drives the industry of agriculture forward, so I am thrilled Virginia is playing a leading role in the indoor farming revolution that is changing, for the better, where much of our food is coming from.”
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#9 11 Memorial#Commemoration#Target#The World Trade Center#Pentagon#The Richmond Brass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
WRIC - ABC 8News

New bivalent COVID-19 boosters available in Richmond, Henrico

Starting today, Richmond and Henrico Health Districts will offer bivalent COVID-19 boosters to anyone 12 years or older. The FDA no longer approves the previous monovalent covid-19 boosters, which were only made to protect against the original variant of COVID-19. Therefore, anyone 12 years or older seeking a booster must receive the new bivalent booster formulation.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy