Chesterfield County, VA

Police searching for Chesterfield Towne Center food court purse thief who fled in van

By Ivy Tan
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HbYuw_0hokrMGF00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police say they are looking for a man who allegedly stole a purse from the food court at Chesterfield Towne Center on Sept. 1.

The purse had been left hanging on the back of a chair when the suspect removed it and proceeded to leave the mall with it in a van, according to police.

Police investigate deadly Virginia crash on Interstate 66

Photos of the suspect and the van were captured by surveillance cameras:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GCMi5_0hokrMGF00
Photos: Chesterfield Police / Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07yfQC_0hokrMGF00
Photo: Chesterfield Police / Facebook

Anyone with information about the suspect, the van or the incident has asked to contact Chesterfield County Police.

