Police searching for Chesterfield Towne Center food court purse thief who fled in van
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police say they are looking for a man who allegedly stole a purse from the food court at Chesterfield Towne Center on Sept. 1.
The purse had been left hanging on the back of a chair when the suspect removed it and proceeded to leave the mall with it in a van, according to police.
Photos of the suspect and the van were captured by surveillance cameras:
Anyone with information about the suspect, the van or the incident has asked to contact Chesterfield County Police.
