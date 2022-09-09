Police searching for Chesterfield Towne Center food court purse thief who fled in van

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police say they are looking for a man who allegedly stole a purse from the food court at Chesterfield Towne Center on Sept. 1.

The purse had been left hanging on the back of a chair when the suspect removed it and proceeded to leave the mall with it in a van, according to police.

Photos of the suspect and the van were captured by surveillance cameras:



Photos: Chesterfield Police / Facebook

Photo: Chesterfield Police / Facebook

Anyone with information about the suspect, the van or the incident has asked to contact Chesterfield County Police.

