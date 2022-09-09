ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

t.a.h.
5d ago

Is harassing jurors the next thing republicans are doing. Shouldn’t the law be asking these questions not a private lawyer going to a workplace.

Spider
5d ago

Where does it say that convicted felons can harass those who served on the jury. They commit a crime and now want to intimate the jurors. Republicans are self destructing.

1uniquemonique
5d ago

Hearing second hand information is called “hearsay”. Hearsay is not allowed in any court. Defendant’s lawyers should know this. They lost the case because the defense lawyers are incompetent.

