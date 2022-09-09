The Rock Lay’s The Smacketh Down In Latest ‘Black Adam’ Trailer

Good news comic book fanboys, there might be some hope for the DCEU after all.



With just a little over a month to go before we witness Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson take on the titular role of the anti-hero known as Black Adam , we’ve gotten a new trailer to see what else we can expect from the long-awaited film and it actually seems, well, good.

Aside from the expected action-packed scenes in which Black Adam takes on never-before-seen superheroes such as Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), we learn that The Suicide Squad ‘s Amanda Walker (Viola Davis) is involved in the movie and a part of the Justice Society of America. Working with the JSA to tame a Black Adam who’s been asleep for 5,000 years, Walker directs the team of heroes on how to go about their business before Black Adam goes off the rails and does as he pleases much to the displeasure of everyone involved in his reawakening.

Will Black Adam choose to be a hero or a villain with the powers he’s been “cursed” with? Probably the latter given how things unfold and he puts hands on damn near every super-powered being in the trailer.

Couple this latest action-packed trailer with the rumors that Henry Cavill will be reprising his role as Superman for a cameo in the film and Black Adam might just scare up some big bucks when it hits theaters on October 21st.

Check out the latest trailer to Black Adam below and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it hits theaters next month.

