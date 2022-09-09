ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Skepta’s Big Smoke Corporation Announces Partnership With Puma

By Martin Berrios
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 5 days ago

Source: @skeptagram / @skeptagram

Skepta is taking his talents to the sportwear industry with what seems to be more control. His Big Smoke Corporation has inked a new deal with Puma.

Source: @skeptagram / @skeptagram

As per Complex the London talent is about his business; figuratively and literally. On Wednesday, September 7 he announced that his Big Smoke Corporation is now in contract with Puma. “Cheers to creative control we are excited to announce our @puma x @bigsmokecorp partnership. Looking forward to bringing our world to #Futro ” he wrote on an Instagram caption that was accompanied by photos of he and some Puma executives. While details are scarce many speculate the German based brand is giving the “Shutdown” MC and his team creative control to launch their own brand within the house of Puma.

According to their website Big Smoke Corporation is “multifaceted in our entrepreneurial approach to the media industry. It is our intention to welcome in talent of all stages of development and skill sets, to become a hub where creativity in the arts can shine, both in front of and behind the camera.” There will also be a Big Smoke Foundation arm which focuses on fostering charitable endeavors in both Lagos, Nigeria and London. They also plan on “partnering with entrepreneurs and small business owners needing help and support to grow their business under Big Smoke Ventures.”

At this time there is no release date for their first drop.

