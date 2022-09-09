All of these people who are dying trying to get in the US illegally, this madness need to stop. The boarders need to be shut down. As I see it the people who die trying to get here is just more blood on the hands of our current administration
You have no idea. My brother lives on oír Texas borde. Anyone in doubt about what’s happening there and see. And I’m not making El Paso like our idiot VP did.
They have all heard if they make it to the border they will be provided food, medical and housing- they certainly aren’t coming to work in the agriculture fields
Related
Border Patrol chief admits under oath Biden's no-consequence border policies caused immigration crisis
Texas border officials make biggest drugs bust in 20 years after finding almost $12million worth of cocaine disguised as baby wipes
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.
Panicked migrant onboard bus heading to NYC from Texas called 911 where he said he and other passengers were 'being held against their will' and being forced to go to the Big Apple
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others
No funerals, no family, no flowers: Texas is being overwhelmed by migrant deaths
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Terror on the border: Migrants are killing pets, stealing from shops and knocking on doors late at night at Texas border town - prompting residents to buy more guns to defend themselves
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas rancher moves family to Louisiana after migrant incidents, says Biden has 'destabilized the border'
Arizona CBP agents seize enough fentanyl to kill 42 million people in latest border drug bust
Worst Places to Be If There’s a Nuclear Attack on America
Uvdale shooting victim's parent denounces Abbott for saying Texas can't ban adults under 21 from purchasing guns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Migrants flood border town to take advantage of US immigration exception
Their Dogs Stuck With Them On The Perilous Journey To The US, Only To Get Separated At The Border
2 children dead, baby in critical condition after attempted border crossings
Jean-Pierre: 'I certainly don't need lectures' about southern border
FBI investigating after Border Patrol agents were caught on video in altercation with migrants in California
Ex-FBI Official Says Government 'Screwed Up' By Not Searching Mar-A-Lago Sooner
A Texas sheriff says he finds the bodies of migrants almost every day. 2022 could be the deadliest year yet for migrants crossing at the US border
A Russian shipping engineer who dumped 10,000 gallons of oil-polluted water off the Louisiana coast and lied to the Coast Guard has been jailed for a year and a day
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 21