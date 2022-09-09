ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Check Out The Trailer For Prime Video’s UK Hip-Hop Drama ‘JUNGLE’

By O
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vHTae_0hokrBYG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w5kbU_0hokrBYG00

Source: Delroy Matty / Prime Video

Hip-Hoppers on the States side know that the UK has their own rap scene that’s been flourishing for quite some time and we’re about to get an idea of how Hip-Hoppers live the life across the pond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dXmGZ_0hokrBYG00

Source: Delroy Matty / Prime Video

Prime Video is gearing up to drop a new series in JUNGLE, which centers around the world of the UK rap and drill music scene. The show gives viewers a better understanding of how things are in the Hip-Hop world of the Brits.

In the cinematic and vibrant trailer to the upcoming series, we follow a few artists as they work their way through the streets of the UK with the same struggles and obstacles heads face on the daily over here in America. Created and executive produced by Chas Appeti and Junior Okoli, the series definitely looks like it’s going to be quite an intriguing one.

The series will be told through a unique blend of music and dialogue, working alongside creatively ambitious cinematography and design to create a tilted, timeless version of today’s London and bring to life a compelling and complex narrative. The series will feature some of the UK’s top drill and rap artists, including Tinie Tempah, Big Narstie, Unknown T, Jordan McCann, Jaykae, IAMDDB, Double Lz, Bandokay, M24 and over 20 more artists, and looks to capture a very different side to an often told story. Portraying the city through compelling visuals, whilst detailing the many perils and dangers involved in day to day life in Inner City London and ultimately conveying a bigger message about the true value of life.

Sounds pretty dope and the trailer definitely makes a case for heads to at least watch a few episodes.

Check out the trailer to JUNGLE below and let us know if you’ll be checking for the series once it hits Amazon Prime on September 30.

The post Check Out The Trailer For Prime Video’s UK Hip-Hop Drama ‘JUNGLE’ appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopWired

Kid Cudi & Netflix Dropping ‘Entergalactic’ Animated Series

Kid Cudi is out here making big boy moves and while his fans await some new work on the music end, the Man on The Moon artist is giving them something else that they might actually appreciate. According to Vulture, Kid Cudi and Netflix have teamed up for a new animated series dubbed “Entergalactic” which […] The post Kid Cudi & Netflix Dropping ‘Entergalactic’ Animated Series appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopWired

London Drill Rapper M Lo Dead At 29

M Lo, a Drill rapper from London, was shot and killed over the weekend according to reports. M Lo was just 29 years old. The post London Drill Rapper M Lo Dead At 29 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
The Independent

Meteorite ‘bigger than anything ever seen’ spotted over Scotland

Residents in Scotland and Northern England were stunned to witness a likely meteor gliding through the sky, describing the event as “unbelievable” and “stunning”. The UK Meteor Network confirmed that they have received more than 200 reports of “a fireball spotted” at 9pm on Wednesday, with most sightings coming from Scotland and Northern Ireland.The celestial phenomenon was captured on cameras, showing a brightly lit object flying at a downward angle followed by a huge tail. “Did I legit just see a shooting star in Motherwell or is that something crashing out the sky?” Rhiannon Hayes, a Twitter user, said...
SCIENCE
HipHopWired

Netflix & Vince Staples Partner For New Series ‘The Vince Staples Show’

Seems like just yesterday Vince Staples had haters raising money for his retirement from rap music. But not only has the North Long Beach rapper continued to bless heads with new work, he’s not linking up with Netflix on an entirely new venture. Netflix has announced that they will be partnering up with the “Blue […] The post Netflix & Vince Staples Partner For New Series ‘The Vince Staples Show’ appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HIP HOP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Narstie
Person
Tinie Tempah
HipHopWired

Trash Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Mocks PnB Rock’s Murder

Is there a depth of depravity that infamous snitch Tekashi 6ix9ine wouldn’t stoop to? Apparently not, because the chief struggle rapper of the world decided to mock the death of PnB Rock. It hadn’t even been 24 hours since PnB Rock’s passing that Tekashi decided to get his troll on. Why is 6ix9ine still on […] The post Trash Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Mocks PnB Rock’s Murder appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
INGLEWOOD, CA
HipHopWired

Kanye West Beefing With adidas on IG, Claims They Offered Him A Billion For Yeezy

Okay sneakerheads it looks like many of y’all dreams might come true as Ye seems to be on his way out of his adidas contract and quite possibly back to Nike if he’s as petty as he’s proven to be over the past few months. For the past few days, Kanye West has been throwing […] The post Kanye West Beefing With adidas on IG, Claims They Offered Him A Billion For Yeezy appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

MF DOOM’s Widow Confirms Rapper’s Rhyme Books Were Stolen, Allegedly

Recently, Talib Kweli accused Eothen “Egon” Alapatt of “stealing” the late, great MF DOOM’s rhyme book. The beloved rapper’s widow has confirmed that her husband’s books of rhymes (plural) were indeed stolen, allegedly. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Talib Kweli (@talibkweli) Back on August 31, Kweli took to Instagram to call […] The post MF DOOM’s Widow Confirms Rapper’s Rhyme Books Were Stolen, Allegedly appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama#Uk#Brits
TheDailyBeast

Donald Glover’s ‘Atlanta’ Recaptures Its Magic in Fourth and Final Season

Atlanta has seen its share of highs and lows since it first aired on FX in 2016. In its first two seasons, the comedy series and its creator and star Donald Glover became critical darlings, earning widespread acclaim and some fancy hardware, including two Emmys and Golden Globes. However, its highly anticipated third season was delayed nearly four years due to scheduling conflicts with the show’s increasingly in-demand cast and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic. So, it was disappointing to realize, when the show returned in March, that none of its gags, social commentary, and typically well-done standalone episodes were...
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopWired

Fat Joe To Host 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, Twitter Has Questions

Fat Joe’s stock has been on the rise since going virtual. Joey Crack is now booked as the host of the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. As per Vibe the Bronx MC is now taking his talents to one of the culture’s biggest nights. On Tuesday, September 6 the network announced they slotted the “John Blaze” […] The post Fat Joe To Host 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, Twitter Has Questions appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
HipHopWired

Sotheby’s Taps Skepta To Curate Contemporary Art Auction

After years of making a name for himself on the UK Hip-Hop scene, Skepta is expanding his repertoire and adding “visual artist” to his portfolio. Highsnobiety is reporting that the man who was once rumored to be dating Adele (wasn’t true), will be taking his talents to the halls of Sotheby’s as he will be […] The post Sotheby’s Taps Skepta To Curate Contemporary Art Auction appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
VISUAL ART
TheDailyBeast

K-Pop Superstar Jackson Wang Is Unsatisfied: ‘I’m Trying to Kill the Previous Me’

Just days before the release of his second solo album, Jackson Wang wasn’t convinced it lives up to his standards.“It’s something that I’ve been preparing for a long time and I feel like I’ve prepped well. But as you know, I’m always not really satisfied with everything that I do,” he admitted on a recent Zoom call. “I mean, I like it, but I feel like it’s not there yet for this album.”Throughout his conversation with The Daily Beast, it became immediately and increasingly clear that Wang is a consummate perfectionist, which perhaps isn’t too surprising for a 28-year-old global...
THEATER & DANCE
HipHopWired

‘Rap Sh!t’ Renewed For Second Season at HBO Max

The Issa Rae-created series, Rap Sh!t has been renewed for a second season at HBO Max. The show follows two estranged friends on their journey to become rap stars.  The show stars Aida Osman, KaMillion, Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell and RJ Cyler and gained the support of online fans.  The show’s creator wrote a statement […] The post ‘Rap Sh!t’ Renewed For Second Season at HBO Max appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Live updates: People wait all night to view queen's coffin

LONDON — Thousands of people have stood in line through the night in London, waiting their turn to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lies in state.Authorities said the line on Thursday stretched about 2.6 miles (4.2 kilometers) along the south bank of the River Thames.The queen’s flag-draped oak coffin is lying in state at 900-year-old Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday.People, hushed and somber, streamed past each side of the coffin.Military detachments standing guard are rotated every 20 minutes.One of the ceremonial guards appeared to faint early Thursday and fell off the raised platform....
U.K.
HipHopWired

Meek Mill Offers To Perform At Someone’s Wedding For Free In October

This October will mark the 10th year that Philadelphia rapper, Meek Mill made his entrance into the rap game with his debut album, Dreams & Nightmares and to commemorate his album’s anniversary he’s ready to perform at anyone’s wedding… for free! Yesterday the “War Stories” rapper took to Twitter to make the announcement by writing […] The post Meek Mill Offers To Perform At Someone’s Wedding For Free In October appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy