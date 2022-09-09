ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Design Trend Mina Starsiak Hawk Is Ready To Put To Bed

Mina Starsiak Hawk has transformed hundreds of homes with her mother, Karen Laine, on the HGTV show "Good Bones." The pair renovates homes in their hometown of Indianapolis (via HGTV) and often try out new trends to make their homes more appealing to potential buyers. Because of that, Starsiak Hawk is well-versed in what helps a home sell, what people are loving, and conversely, what trends might need to be put to rest.
How Much Will Living In A Tiny House Really Cost You?

With rising inflation and an ever-increasing cost of living, you may be considering making a bit of a change in your life, possibly downsizing to a smaller home. Tiny houses, defined as homes with less than 400 square feet of living space, according to the International Residential Code, are only becoming more popular for a variety of reasons. These smaller houses have less of an impact on the environment, they are sometimes more mobile than regular houses (if they're built on trailers), and they encourage a more simplified and minimalist vibe towards life with less of a focus on material possessions.
