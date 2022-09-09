Michigan gov. candidates Whitmer, Dixon to go head-to-head in October debate — here's what you need to know

(WWJ) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has agreed to debate Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the race for Michigan's top office next month.

Dixon took to Twitter to announce she had accepted one of two dates proposed by Whitmer's campaign back in August and plans to met the governor face-to-face in Grand Rapids on Oct. 13.

According to a prepared statement from Whitmer's campaign, the debate will be hosted by WOOD TV and moderated by reporter Rick Albin.

Their meeting will be streamed online as well as broadcasted statewide.

Dixon has been fighting against the Oct. 13 and 25 dates put forward by the governor, arguing that a debate should occur before absentee ballots are sent out at the end of September.

“Despite Gretchen Whitmer’s sad and selfish refusal to let voters hear us debate before absentee voting begins, we have agreed to her only available date of October 13th for the debate hosted by WOOD TV,” Dixon wrote on Twitter Thursday. “Gretchen is afraid to face the voters. Don’t forget it.”

The two candidates initially struggled to find a debate date as Dixon did not agree to the ones put forward by Whitmer. Whitmer, in return, did not budge as Dixon maintained that the debate should be held earlier.

Kyle Olson, a spokesperson for Dixon’s campaign, said via Mlive they still believe “it’s important to have a debate before absentee voting starts.”

It is unclear if a second debate will happen before election day as Michiganders are expected to cast their vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8.