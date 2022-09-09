Arsenal fans see bright side as Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel and Martinelli are all snubbed from Brazil squad

ARSENAL fans have seen the bright side after three of their Brazilian first-team stars were left out of the national team set-up.

Defender Gabriel, as well as attackers Gabriel Jesus and Martinelli were missing from Tite's Brazil squad.

Jesus and Martinelli were snubbed by Brazil boss Tite Credit: Getty

Defender Gabriel also didn't receive a call-up with Brazil stacked with quality Credit: PA

Brazil will play Ghana, followed by Tunisia at the end of September to help prepare for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Tite selected 11 other Premier League stars.

Alisson, Ederson, Thiago Silva, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro, Fabinho, Fred, Antony, Roberto Firmino and Richarlison were all called up.

Despite the three Arsenal Gabriel's being left out, fans are seeing the positives.

Arsenal fans would rather see their players stay injury-free, with the North London club currently sat top of the Premier League.

One fan tweeted: "I hate our players going and risking injury at international friendlies. I’m so happy they’re staying!"

Another said: "Nice little rest for them with the congested fixtures list."

While others are suggesting their's a conspiracy against the Gunners.

A fan said: "If Antony is included and Richarlison, there’s a conspiracy going on."

Arsenal's next outing may come next week in the Europa League after this weekend's league fixtures were postponed following the death of The Queen, aged 96.

After talks between bosses and government officials, the decision has been made to abandon the scheduled programme.

A Prem meeting and a call between sport bodies and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport took place this morning.

The Government informed sport bodies that they were under no obligation to cancel scheduled games.

But the decision has been made to call off the weekend's Premier League and EFL matches