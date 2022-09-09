ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Union flags to be raised to full-mast over weekend in recognition of new King

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eBSuZ_0hokpaLt00

Union flags on key public buildings and royal residences will be raised to full-mast for 26 hours over the weekend in recognition of Charles’s new reign.

The new King will be formally proclaimed monarch at a historic Accession Council in the State Apartments of St James’s Palace at 10am on Saturday.

A Principal Proclamation will then be read by the Garter King of Arms from the balcony at St James’s an hour later at 11am.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AkLa7_0hokpaLt00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

This will be followed by proclamations in the City of London at the Royal Exchange at midday on Saturday, and in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales at midday on Sunday.

Buckingham Palace said union flags will be flown at full-mast from the time of the Principal Proclamation at St James’s Palace until one hour after the proclamations in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

This is “in recognition of the new Sovereign”, the Palace said.

At this point – which will be 1pm on Sunday – union flags will return to half-mast in mourning for the death of the Queen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vrHF8_0hokpaLt00
The Union flag above Buckingham Palace is flown at half-mast following the announcement of the death of the Queen (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

They will stay at half-mast until 8am the day after the Queen’s funeral, in accordance with guidance issued by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

This is likely to be held on September 19.

The guidance also advises that any non-official flags, which include for example the rainbow flag or Armed Forces flag, should be taken down and replaced with a Union flag.

The DCMS guidance applies to Government buildings but is made public so that others can follow suit if they wish, and shared with partners such as local authorities.

It said the Union flags and all other official flags should be raised to full-mast between the hours of 9am and 10.30am on Saturday so they are in position for the 11am Principal Proclamation.

Following a royal death and during other periods of national mourning, Union flags are flown at half-mast on royal buildings when the monarch is not in residence.

Half-mast means that flags are flown a third of the way down the flagpole, with at least the height of the flag between the top of the flag and the top of the pole.

The Royal Standard is never flown at half-mast, even after the Queen’s death, as there is always a monarch on the throne – with the role passing to her son the King.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

The King and his sons walk behind Queen’s coffin ahead of lying in state

The King and his sons William and Harry walked solemnly behind the Queen’s coffin as she left Buckingham Palace for the final time ahead of her lying in state. William and Harry walked side-by-side behind their father. All viewing areas for the procession were full, London's City Hall said.
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s children led by Charles walk behind late monarch’s coffin

King Charles III has led the royal family in a poignant display of respect for the late Queen – walking behind the monarch’s coffin with his siblings. Expressionless and looking straight ahead, Charles was joined by the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and Duke of York as they followed the hearse carrying the Queen’s oak coffin.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#National Flags#Wales#Government Buildings#Uk#King#Accession Council#The Royal Exchange#Buckingham Palace#Armed Forces
newschain

Camilla wears diamond thistle brooch given to her by the Queen

The Queen Consort wore a diamond thistle brooch gifted to her by the late Queen in a poignant tribute to Elizabeth II. Camilla choose the heirloom – a nod to the Scottish national flower – for her mourning outfit as she attend the service of thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

King, William and Harry to walk behind Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall

The King will be joined by his sons the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex as they walk behind the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to where she will lie in state. Charles, William and Harry – along with the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – will follow the coffin on foot as it makes its journey to Westminster Hall on Wednesday afternoon.
U.K.
newschain

William and Harry side by side as Queen’s loyal staff join procession

The Prince of Wales processed next to his brother the Duke of Sussex as they honoured the Queen by walking behind her coffin as it was drawn on a gun carriage to the lying in state. William and Harry were side by side – unlike at the Duke of Edinburgh’s...
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s children mount vigil around their mother’s coffin in tribute

King Charles III and his siblings paid a poignant tribute to the Queen by staging a silent vigil around her coffin after she was praised by politicians in Westminster and Edinburgh. With their heads bowed Charles, the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and the Duke of York stood guard around...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
newschain

Royal family deliver Queen to nation ahead of lying in state

The Queen was handed to the care of the nation for a period of lying in state after her family marched in homage behind her coffin as it was carried to Westminster Hall. A gun carriage that had borne the coffins of her mother and father carried the late monarch to Westminster Hall – a procession through the heart of the capital watched by tens of thousands who lined the route.
U.K.
The Independent

Meteorite ‘bigger than anything ever seen’ spotted over Scotland

Residents in Scotland and Northern England were stunned to witness a likely meteor gliding through the sky, describing the event as “unbelievable” and “stunning”. The UK Meteor Network confirmed that they have received more than 200 reports of “a fireball spotted” at 9pm on Wednesday, with most sightings coming from Scotland and Northern Ireland.The celestial phenomenon was captured on cameras, showing a brightly lit object flying at a downward angle followed by a huge tail. “Did I legit just see a shooting star in Motherwell or is that something crashing out the sky?” Rhiannon Hayes, a Twitter user, said...
SCIENCE
newschain

The Queen’s coffin returns to Buckingham Palace ahead of lying in state

The King was joined by his siblings and both his sons to witness the late Queen’s coffin arriving at Buckingham Palace after pledging to follow his mother’s “shining example” in Northern Ireland. Charles and his Queen Consort were joined by the late monarch’s children and grandchildren...
U.K.
newschain

Crown of Scotland to be placed on Queen’s coffin while it lies in rest

The Crown of Scotland will be placed on the Queen’s coffin while it lies in rest in Edinburgh. Historically, the crown has been used in ceremonies to represent the sovereign’s presence and it will be placed on Elizabeth II’s coffin by Alexander Douglas-Hamilton, the 16th Duke of Hamilton.
POLITICS
newschain

King and Queen Consort to take in Cardiff landmarks on trip to Wales

The King and Queen Consort are to visit Llandaff Cathedral, the Senedd and Cardiff Castle on their first trip to Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Charles and Camilla will travel to the Welsh capital on Friday, having already toured parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland. It will...
U.K.
newschain

Mourners brought to tears as they say goodbye to Queen at Westminster Hall

Mourners have been brought to tears as they said goodbye to the Queen during her lying in state at Westminster Hall in London. Members of the public were paying their respects to the late monarch from 5pm on Wednesday after her coffin was taken to the hall from Buckingham Palace.
U.K.
The Associated Press

Live updates: People wait all night to view queen's coffin

LONDON — Thousands of people have stood in line through the night in London, waiting their turn to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lies in state. Authorities said the line on Thursday stretched about 2.6 miles (4.2 kilometers) along the south bank of the River Thames. The queen’s flag-draped oak coffin is lying in state at 900-year-old Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday. People, hushed and somber, streamed past each side of the coffin.
U.K.
newschain

Mourners queue overnight for lying in state as King has day of reflection

Mourners are queuing overnight in London for the Queen’s lying in state while the King is set to take a day away from public duties. Members of the public can pay their respects to the late monarch’s coffin for 24 hours a day at Westminster Hall, with queues along Lambeth Bridge and Albert Embankment continuing to flow all night.
U.K.
newschain

King welcomed to Scotland in Ceremony of the Keys at Palace of Holyroodhouse

In his first official engagement as King of Scotland, Charles III arrived at his official residence for an ancient ceremony at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. The monarch was in Edinburgh for the historic Ceremony of the Keys. Upon his arrival, the King inspected the Guard of Honour and was welcomed...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy