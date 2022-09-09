(CBS DETROIT) - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of a murder in Ypsilanti in June.The U.S. Marshals-led Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team is offering the reward in hopes of capturing 19 year-old Coreyon Brown, who is accused in a fatal shooting in the West Willow area of Ypsilanti on June 28. Police say the incident was triggered by an argument on Facebook that led to the fatal shooting outside of the victim's home."Brown's alleged crime has demonstrated a clear disregard for the law," said Owen Cypher, U.S. Marshal of the Eastern District of Michigan in a press release. "We will use every resource at our disposal to bring him to justice."Brown is described as a black male, standing about 5'9" tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Tip Line at 866-865-8477.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO