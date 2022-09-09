Read full article on original website
Jay Webster
4d ago
I've buried many animals on my property.. Am I supposed to disrespect them and just throw them in the dumpster. what's the matter with you people
Reply(6)
28
Kathy LaRoe
4d ago
In Michigan is it not only legal to bury your dog on your property you can also legally bury you spouse on your own property. 😉
Reply(6)
16
Walda Caulkins
3d ago
Two of my dogs and my sons' at were cremated. In the past, we always buried our deceased pets in our pasture or back yard. The hardest part was moving away, knowing they were there.
Reply(1)
6
Related
Is it Legal to Bury a Dog or Cat in Your Yard in Kentucky & Indiana?
Arkansas and California laws do not allow a pet to be buried on a pet owner's property. Pet burial laws vary from state to state, but what about Kentucky and Indiana? We found some answers. When Sadie died a few years ago, a call was made to a friend to...
It’s Illegal To Eat Your Cat or Dog in Michigan, But You Can Eat Roadkill and Horses
When times get tough, people will turn to some desperate measures to stay alive. During the winter months especially, some living in exceptionally harsh conditions will even turn to eating their own pets. In Michigan, however, that's a big no-no. Michigan was one of only six states in 2018 that...
Experts Reach Verdict On 'Unusual' Large Black Cat Roaming Michigan
A photograph of the unusual feline was taken last month.
Is It Legal To Bury Your Deceased Pet At Home In New Jersey, New York Or PA?
This is certainly not a fun subject but something we all want to know. Is it legal to bury your deceased pet in your yard in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or New York? We have the answers and they might surprise you. Losing a pet is brutal. You just don’t want...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A 71-year-old Black woman who won $20,000 at a casino is now suing Michigan bank for racial discrimination after employees refused to cash her check
"It's just overwhelming that I have to go through all of this," said Lizzie Pugh, a 71-year-old retiree of Detroit public schools.
Deer wanders into Dollar General store in Michigan
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A surprised shopper at a Dollar General store in Michigan captured video of an unusual fellow customer browsing the aisles -- a deer. Connie MacGuinness said she was at the Dollar General in Jackson when she heard a ruckus behind her. "I was shopping and I...
Missing Livonia woman Kasey Debat found dead in Washtenaw County
Livonia Police have located the body of Kasey Debat, a 36-year-old wife and mother of two, who had been missing since Monday evening. Debat was found dead on Wednesday in Northfield Township in Washtenaw County.
Michigan nurse charged with adult abuse after failing to report medication error
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A west Michigan nurse has been charged after allegedly failing to report a medication error involving a patient at an elderly care facility in Grand Rapids.Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, is charged with one count of second degree vulnerable adult abuse, a four-year felony, after she allegedly failed to report that the patient was administered two incorrect medical doses in December 2020. The incident happened at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. Bratcher was working as a licensed practical nurse at the time and had a duty to report the error but allegedly failed to do so."Caring for vulnerable adults is a significant responsibility that requires special care," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a press release. "Failure to fulfill that responsibility can have dire and even criminal consequences and my department will not hesitate to act."Bratcher is scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 14.
Attention kings and queens: Castle for sale in Michigan to live 'free from peasants'
A multimillion-dollar castle -- complete with moat, draw bridge and dungeon -- is for sale in Oakland County, Mich., at a listing price of $2.5 million.
Adorable moment a Louisiana man stops to help kitten in the road - and gets ambushed by a whole group of tiny cats he later finds homes for
A Louisiana man stopped to help a kitten on the roadside before getting ambushed by a litter of them, which he eventually helped rehome. The video of Robert Brantley saving 13 kittens in June has recently resurfaced on Twitter and viewers are just as overjoyed as they were the first time around.
Black Cat Mystery Solved – We Now Know What Was Spotted in Northern MI
Last month we told you about a huge black cat that was spotted in Manistee County. Many people believed it was a black cougar including photographer Dakota Stebbins of northern Michigan. Stebbins posted the photo on social media, and as you can imagine, people went crazy speculating over the images.
msn.com
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!. In order to get the dog and cat together, it is essential to act with equal caution and to arrange a slow, gradual meeting while keeping one of the two animals safe. Finally, always remember to supervise every encounter between animals that have not already been socialized.
Deer rescued from net, saw horse in Michigan resident's yard
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Police in Michigan said a buck had to be rescued twice when a police officer cut it free from some netting -- and the animal immediately got its antlers caught in a saw horse. The Ann Arbor Police Department said an officer responded to a call...
The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend Getaway
Michigan is filled with so many scenic towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Saugatuck.
Flee to Michigan as Soon as Possible
Last October, author Parag Khanna released a book titled “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us.” He called out Michigan as the best place to live in 2050 due to massive climate change. Because of the acceleration of the problems of global warming, people may want to move there today. According to The New York Times, several […]
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Town in Ohio
Ohio is one of the most historic states in the U.S.; because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The village known as Findlay Ghost Town in Hancock County was built to replicate an abandoned town from the 1800s. The replica village was built in the 1950s and was actually closed to the public for a while. Today, it has reopened and remains one of the most significant and fascinating abandoned places in the state of Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant is Known for its Legendary Burger
Michigan is filled with great burger joints but there's one particular spot that’s worth seeking out from any corner of the state. This unique dining experience combines local history with incredible fare and a healthy dose of charm. If you're looking for one of the most legendary burger joints in Michigan, look no further than Schlenker's Sandwich Shop in Jackson.
Popculture
Salad Kits Recalled in Multiple States
Fifth Season has issued a voluntary recall for some of its branded Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits. The reason is due to the possible inclusion of an ingredient not listed on the product label. The Salad kit may contain a dressing packet that contains milk and egg, which is not declared on the label, and can cause issues for consumers with allergies or sensitivities to milk or eggs. Consumers who have already purchased the product and have such sensitivity should immediately discard of it. Those who consume it who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or eggs run can incur a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.
Reward increased for Ypsilanti murder suspect
(CBS DETROIT) - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of a murder in Ypsilanti in June.The U.S. Marshals-led Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team is offering the reward in hopes of capturing 19 year-old Coreyon Brown, who is accused in a fatal shooting in the West Willow area of Ypsilanti on June 28. Police say the incident was triggered by an argument on Facebook that led to the fatal shooting outside of the victim's home."Brown's alleged crime has demonstrated a clear disregard for the law," said Owen Cypher, U.S. Marshal of the Eastern District of Michigan in a press release. "We will use every resource at our disposal to bring him to justice."Brown is described as a black male, standing about 5'9" tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Tip Line at 866-865-8477.
Lamprey pie: Michigan man prepares to ship invasive, blood-sucking fish to England for king's coronation
One man's poison is another man's meat; or pie. Michiganders despise the invasive lamprey fish but will ship some to England for the new king's pie.
1470 WFNT
Burton, MI
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfnt.com
Comments / 52