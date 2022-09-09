Read full article on original website
San Francisco 49ers to Sign Marlon Mack
The San Francisco 49ers are signing former Colts running back Marlon Mack. After a troubled 2022 offseason, Mack found a team after Niners running back Elijah Mitchell suffered an injury that will keep him off the field for 6-8 weeks. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news via Twitter on Tuesday....
Fantasy Football Defenses to Stream Week 2
One of the biggest strategies in fantasy football is streaming defenses. Each week owners will look at matchups and make waiver wire acquisitions to find their starting defense. Here are fantasy football defenses to stream in week 2. (Note: All defense mentioned are owned in less than 50 percent of ESPN leagues)
Alex Leatherwood to Miss 4 Weeks with Illness
Alex Leatherwood has been placed on the non-football/illness list. The illness Leatherwood has will apparently keep him out for four weeks. It is believed that he has mononucleoisis, which is very contagious, but not usually dangerous. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news via Twitter on Wednesday. Leatherwood...
Philadelphia Eagles Week 1 Recap
The Eagles played their first game of the season against the Detroit Lions this past weekend. This game had a lot of exciting moments and was interesting throughout. This game saw the Eagles put up a lot of points on offense while their defense left more to be desired. Philadelphia did win this game by a score of 38-35. This article recaps the Philadelphia Eagles Week one game against the Detroit Lions.
Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie Placed on IR
A hamstring injury will land Trent McDuffie on injured reserve. The IR designation placed on Trent McDuffie will cost him four more games. He will be available to return to the field in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news via Twitter on...
Commanders DT Phidarian Mathis Out for Season
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis is out for the entire 2022-2023 season. A knee injury suffered during Week 1’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars is what will sideline him. He reportedly has a torn meniscus. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news via Twitter on Monday. The...
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football Week 3
While the 2023 NFL Draft is still far off in the distance, players that will be drafted early are on the field now. Each week presents unique matchups for draft prospects and this week is no different. Here are NFL Draft prospects to watch in college football week 3. 1....
Dak Prescott Out 6-8 Weeks with Thumb Injury
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has suffered a thumb injury. In Week 1’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Prescott hit his hand on a defensive lineman while throwing the ball, injuring his hand bad enough to require surgery. His timetable for return is reportedly 6-8 weeks. NFL Network’s Ian...
Kyle Fuller Suffers ACL Injury in Week 1
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Kyle Fuller has suffered an ACL injury. An MRI revealed that Fuller tore his ACL in Week 1 and will be out for the rest of the 2022-2023 season. This is second season-ending injury after a knee injury kept him out of the 2016 season. NFL Network’s...
Keenan Allen Likely Out for Week 2 vs. Chiefs
The Chargers will likely be without their best wide receiver for Week 2. Keenan Allen suffered a hamstring injury during Week 1’s game against the Raiders. He received an MRI that revealed his injury is not too severe, and should return for Week 3. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported...
Colts Waive K Rodrigo Blakenship
The Indianapolis Colts have cut their kicker after a poor performance on Sunday. Rodrigo Blakenship has been waived by Indianapolis, who are now trying out free agent kickers to replace him. Missed kicks by Blakenship resulted in a tie with the Houston Texans in Week 1. Bleacher Report tweeted about...
