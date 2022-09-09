ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Katherine Jenkins sings God Save The King for BBC Radio 4

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qk7fS_0hokp1jp00

Katherine Jenkins has recorded a version of the new national anthem God Save The King for BBC Radio 4.

The classical singer, 42, who performed for the Queen on many occasions, said it was a “huge honour” to be selected to record the new national anthem for the first time since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

She said: “I have only the fondest memories singing the national anthem for Her Majesty The Queen, memories I will always cherish.

“While my heart is heavy with grief, singing this today for the first time is a huge honour and was sung with the belief that King Charles III’s reign will be happy and glorious.”

Jenkins, who recorded the song in a small church in a remote area of Sussex, had a moment of silence and prayer before “singing from the heart”.

The lyrics include the lines: “God save our gracious King, long live our noble King, God save the King.”

The anthem closed the extended World At One programme on BBC Radio 4 on Friday.

Jenkins has performed at a number of royal occasions including the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations at Windsor Castle in 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mkn0y_0hokp1jp00
Katherine Jenkins performs during the televised celebration of the Queen’s 90th birthday (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Archive)

She also took part in the celebrations over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, including performing at a special outdoor concert at Sandringham alongside the Military Wives Choirs, and appeared in the Songs of Praise: Platinum Jubilee Special.

She was among the stars on the bill for the recent A Gallop Through History event, which was broadcast on ITV and featured stars like Tom Cruise, Dame Helen Mirren and comedian Omid Djalili.

Following the news of the Queen’s death age 96 on Thursday, Jenkins shared a series of pictures of her greeting the monarch.

She wrote: “On this heartbreaking day, my thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences are with King Charles, the Royal family and with my fellow Brits & commonwealth members around the world.

“Your Majesty, thank you for all you have given. You have been a selfless constant in our lives, knowing just what to say in our darkest hours.

“You inspired us with your dignity, your duty and your grace. I am proud to have lived during your reign, honoured to have sung for you and privileged to have known you.”

Related
newschain

Queen’s children led by Charles walk behind late monarch’s coffin

King Charles III has led the royal family in a poignant display of respect for the late Queen – walking behind the monarch’s coffin with his siblings. Expressionless and looking straight ahead, Charles was joined by the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and Duke of York as they followed the hearse carrying the Queen’s oak coffin.
U.K.
newschain

King, William and Harry to walk behind Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall

The King will be joined by his sons the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex as they walk behind the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to where she will lie in state. Charles, William and Harry – along with the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – will follow the coffin on foot as it makes its journey to Westminster Hall on Wednesday afternoon.
U.K.
newschain

William and Harry side by side as Queen’s loyal staff join procession

The Prince of Wales processed next to his brother the Duke of Sussex as they honoured the Queen by walking behind her coffin as it was drawn on a gun carriage to the lying in state. William and Harry were side by side – unlike at the Duke of Edinburgh’s...
U.K.
newschain

Camilla wears diamond thistle brooch given to her by the Queen

The Queen Consort wore a diamond thistle brooch gifted to her by the late Queen in a poignant tribute to Elizabeth II. Camilla choose the heirloom – a nod to the Scottish national flower – for her mourning outfit as she attend the service of thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

The King and his sons walk behind Queen’s coffin ahead of lying in state

The King and his sons William and Harry walked solemnly behind the Queen’s coffin as she left Buckingham Palace for the final time ahead of her lying in state. William and Harry walked side-by-side behind their father. All viewing areas for the procession were full, London's City Hall said.
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s children mount vigil around their mother’s coffin in tribute

King Charles III and his siblings paid a poignant tribute to the Queen by staging a silent vigil around her coffin after she was praised by politicians in Westminster and Edinburgh. With their heads bowed Charles, the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and the Duke of York stood guard around...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschain

Royal family deliver Queen to nation for lying in state

The Queen was handed to the care of the nation for a period of lying in state after her family marched in homage behind her coffin as it was carried to Westminster Hall. A gun carriage that had borne the coffins of her mother and father carried the late monarch to Westminster Hall – a procession of pomp and pageantry through the heart of the capital watched by tens of thousands who lined the route.
U.K.
newschain

King and Queen Consort to take in Cardiff landmarks on trip to Wales

The King and Queen Consort are to visit Llandaff Cathedral, the Senedd and Cardiff Castle on their first trip to Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Charles and Camilla will travel to the Welsh capital on Friday, having already toured parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland. It will...
U.K.
newschain

Meghan’s Archetypes podcast paused during mourning period for Queen

The Duchess of Sussex has paused the release of her Spotify podcast, Archetypes, for the duration of the mourning period for the Queen. Three full episodes of the audio series have been released since its launch on August 23, featuring conversations with veteran tennis player Serena Williams, pop star Mariah Carey and actress and producer Mindy Kaling.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
newschain

Duke of Sussex’s tribute to the Queen in full

Here is the statement released by the Duke of Sussex in full. “In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen – and in mourning her loss – we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

The Queen’s coffin returns to Buckingham Palace ahead of lying in state

The King was joined by his siblings and both his sons to witness the late Queen’s coffin arriving at Buckingham Palace after pledging to follow his mother’s “shining example” in Northern Ireland. Charles and his Queen Consort were joined by the late monarch’s children and grandchildren...
U.K.
newschain

Crown of Scotland to be placed on Queen’s coffin while it lies in rest

The Crown of Scotland will be placed on the Queen’s coffin while it lies in rest in Edinburgh. Historically, the crown has been used in ceremonies to represent the sovereign’s presence and it will be placed on Elizabeth II’s coffin by Alexander Douglas-Hamilton, the 16th Duke of Hamilton.
POLITICS
newschain

Camilla’s royal style and how it might evolve, as she becomes Queen Consort

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Camilla has become Queen Consort – serving alongside her husband, King Charles III. The former Duchess of Cornwall – born Camilla Rosemary Shand in 1947 – joined the royal family under a cloud of controversy. Some blamed her for the breakdown of Charles’ marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales, whom he divorced in 1996, and received intense criticism in the press after Charles admitted he had been unfaithful.
BEAUTY & FASHION
newschain

Forces stage early-hours rehearsal for Queen’s funeral procession

Final preparations for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II are taking place in London, as thousands of military personnel took part in a full rehearsal for the procession of her coffin from Westminster Hall to Wellington Arch. The rehearsal took place before sunrise on Thursday morning, and saw the State...
POLITICS

