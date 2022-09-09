Convergent evolution. Yep, it’s a big term. It’s also worth knowing. We all know that plants, like animals, evolve. Mutations and changing gene arrangements that create new traits occur constantly in plants, and some of these are passed onto offspring. Most of these mutations are silent (no visible effect) or deleterious, disadvantaging the plant in the environment it lives in. However, if these create an advantage in a given environment, they will persist or increase in a population.

