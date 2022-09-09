Read full article on original website
Support Your Local News: It Matters
I talk to people almost daily about how they love North Forty News because it provides all local stories. They say they’ve never seen anything like it in northern Colorado. They appreciate the hard work and the seemingly long hours, then a text to put the news out every week. I have never worked harder in my life.
Loan Program Helps Reduce Wildfire Severity While Improving Profits for Wood Products Businesses
The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) delivered the first Wildfire Risk Mitigation Loan under a new partnership with the San Luis Valley Development Resources Group (SLVDRG) Business Loan Fund. Along with the help of the Northwest Loan Fund, Marshall Forestry Solutions received this specialized loan that will be used for equipment to help maintain Colorado’s forests.
Why Your Dr. Cares About More Than Just Your Health History
No two people have the same health care needs. Characteristics like sexual orientation, gender identity, cultural connections, and language can all have an impact on, not only medical needs but treatment outcomes. Last month, the Colorado Health Institute published a report highlighting the demand for culturally responsive care to more adequately meet the diversity of patient needs in the state.
Gov. Polis, Lieutenant Gov. Primavera, Higher-Ed Director Paccione, Community College Leaders, State Lawmakers Announce Launch of Program to Help Save Health Care Students Money
Free community college for aspiring health care professionals builds upon Polis Administration’s work to save Coloradans money while building the workforce for the future. Recently, Governor Polis, joined by Lieutenant Gov. Primavera, Dr. Angie Paccione, Department of Higher Education executive director, Joe Garcia, Colorado Community College System chancellor, Stephanie J. Fujii, Arapahoe Community College president, state legislators, and community leaders launched the Care Forward Colorado program, which makes community college free for aspiring health care professionals, saving Coloradans time and money while giving Colorado’s health care system the support it needs to continue providing quality care. Earlier this year, Governor Polis signed bipartisan legislation sponsored by state Senators Sonya Jaquez Lewis and Bob Rankin and State Rep. Kyle Mullica as part of Colorado’s Roadmap to Moving Forward to infuse funding into the development of the health care workforce, providing real support to Coloradans entering the health care industry in good-paying jobs.
New DMV Options Seek to Help in Emergency Situations
Coloradans can now add disability information to credentials and/or vehicle registration. The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles has announced another step forward in its efforts to better serve all Coloradans. Eligible Coloradans can now voluntarily disclose they have a disability that affects their ability to communicate with first responders on...
66% of Colorado Caregivers Don’t Use Car Seats Correctly, New Data Shows
Certified car seat safety technician Karissa Zahner performs a car seat check in Golden. New data shows firsthand evidence that a majority of parents aren’t properly securing their children in car seats, booster seats, or seat belts. The data was gathered from more than 81,027 car seat checks performed nationally by certified car seat safety technicians. Of the seat checks performed in Colorado, technicians noted a 65.5% misuse rate, worse than the national average of 60%.
Preparing for Disaster Emergencies
Why is it important to prepare for disaster emergencies such as wildfires and floods? Consider the flash flooding that has occurred in the burn scar areas during the current monsoon season. Tragically, there has been a loss of life, and damage to private property and public infrastructure. During the past 10 years, Larimer County has experienced significant natural disaster emergencies and extreme weather events that are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change and unusual weather conditions.
2023 Non-Motorized Trails and LWCF Grant Cycles Are Now Open
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has announced the opening of the 2023 Non-Motorized Trail and Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant Cycles. These grant cycles are open now through Tuesday, October 4. Non-Motorized Trail Grants. To continue our goal to improve trail recreation opportunities while protecting wildlife, habitat, and cultural resources,...
Three Upcoming Loveland Museum Exhibits to Feature Colorado Artist James Disney
The Loveland Museum’s upcoming Main Gallery exhibits include James Disney & Erik Stensland: Double Vision as well as James Disney: Legacy. A complimentary Dunning Gallery exhibit will feature Climbing Mountains: The Life and Work of James Disney. About James Disney: Legacy. For over 50 years, James Disney’s paintings and...
New Laws to Cut Taxes for Child Care Centers and Workers, Seniors & Consumers
Signed by Governor Polis & Passed By Legislature Took Effect August 10, Certain Savings Kick in Immediately and Others Begin in Early 2023. New laws signed by Governor Polis and passed by the Colorado legislature took effect on August 10 including new laws to cut taxes for child care centers, early childhood educators, and seniors. Certain savings will kick in immediately and others will begin in early 2023.
What do Caffeine and Cushion Plants Have in Common? Convergent Evolution
Convergent evolution. Yep, it’s a big term. It’s also worth knowing. We all know that plants, like animals, evolve. Mutations and changing gene arrangements that create new traits occur constantly in plants, and some of these are passed onto offspring. Most of these mutations are silent (no visible effect) or deleterious, disadvantaging the plant in the environment it lives in. However, if these create an advantage in a given environment, they will persist or increase in a population.
