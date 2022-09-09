ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens GM on Lamar Jackson: 'We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season'

By Victor Barbosa
 5 days ago
Aug 27, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) stands on the sidelines durning the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Recent reports had indicated that a new agreement between Baltimore and the 2019 NFL MVP was unlikely, and Jackson himself had given an unofficial deadline of Friday earlier this week. Ravens All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews and former NFL quarterback-turned-ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky have been among those expressing no concern that the contract situation will impact how Jackson plays this fall.

Orlovsky not only tabbed the Louisville product as his 2022 MVP pick, but said that Baltimore was the favorite in the AFC.

Jackson finished last season with 2,882 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns and 13 interceptions, while adding 133 carries for 767 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground in 12 games. He missed five contests due to an ankle injury.

The Ravens open up their 2022 regular season at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday against the New York Jets.

