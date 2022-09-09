Read full article on original website
3 killed, 16 others wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday — nearly half the victims from a mass shooting
Two men were killed and seven others were wounded when gunfire erupted after an argument broke out between two groups about 7:45 p.m. at Washington Park, 5531 S. King Drive, according to Chicago police. More than 30 shell casings were recovered at the scene and crime tape surrounded a baseball diamond. No arrests were reported. A $15,000 reward was being offered for information about the shooting.
7 shot, 1 fatally, in Washington Park, Chicago police say
At least seven people were shot, one of them fatally, in Washington Park Tuesday evening, Chicago police said.
Man, 21, shot to death in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was fatally shot late Tuesday night in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. The medical examiner confirmed Anthony Oliver was the victim. Police say Oliver was standing on the street in the 2200 block of South Kolin Avenue around 11:11 p.m. when he was shot. Witnesses on...
Police search for carjacking suspects on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents on the Northwest Side of recent armed carjackings. Three victims have been approached by a group of armed Black men and had their cars stolen. The incidents happened at the below locations and times:. In the 2500 block of West North Avenue on...
Man charged after chef stabbed to death during Loop robbery: Chicago police
Chicago police have charged one of the suspects wanted for stabbing a chef to death in the Loop during an armed robbery.
Man seriously injured in early morning West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago's West Side early Wednesday. Police say the victim, 36, was outside in the 4100 block of West Jackson Boulevard around 5 a.m. when he was shot in the right elbow. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital...
Harvey Mayor's Security Fires Shots at Robbery Suspect in Chicago
A security detail for Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark fired shots at a masked individual who pointed a weapon at them during an attempted robbery on Chicago's North Side, officials said Wednesday. According to a statement from the mayor's office, the incident occurred just before 2 p.m. Wednesday. Members of the...
Driver flees police, hits 6 cars on Chicago's Near North Side
CHICAGO - A driver fled police during a traffic stop and hit 6 other cars Tuesday night on Chicago's Near North Side. Chicago police pulled over a driver in a black Infinity sedan around 9 p.m. in the first block of West Ohio Street. When the officers approached the car they saw the man driving was armed.
Chicago crime: 8 armed robberies reported in 4 hours across the city
CHICAGO - Eight armed robberies were reported in a span of four hours on Sunday across Chicago. In each incident, the offenders arrived in a black Honda sedan, displayed handguns and robbed the victims of their belongings, police said. The offenders then fled the scene. The incidents occurrent at the...
'It's another tragic incident': 9 shot, 2 fatally at Washington Park on South Side
CHICAGO - Two people were killed, and seven others were wounded after gunfire rang out Tuesday night at a park on Chicago's South Side. The shooting occurred at 5531 South King Drive around 7:46 p.m. in Washington Park, Deputy Chief Fred Melean said during a news conference at the nearby University of Chicago Medical Center.
South Shore man charged for pickpocketing on CTA
CHICAGO - A South Shore man was charged for pickpocketing people on the CTA over the past two weeks. Police say Guy Davis, 57, was responsible for several pickpocket thefts that happened from Aug. 29-Sept 3. The incidents happened at the below locations:. On Aug. 29 in the 1200 block...
Harvey mayor caught in firefight on North Side as his security opens fire on possible robbers
Someone in Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark’s security detail opened fire while responding to a possible robbery in Old Town Wednesday afternoon, but it was unclear whether anyone was hit. The Chicago Fire Department said no ambulance was called.
Chicago man charged with fatal stabbing said victim 'might still be alive' if he hadn't struggled: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A Chicago man allegedly admitted to participating in the stabbing death of a 41-year-old man who was on his way home from work in the Loop last week. Anthony Rawls Jr., 28, faces two felony counts of murder and one felony count of armed robbery. According to Chicago...
Chicago police issue warning after CTA passenger asked to buy cigarette, then robbed at gunpoint
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of a robbing another man on a CTA Red Line station platform. On Sept. 11, around 10:45 p.m., police say an armed robbery occurred in the 500 block of North State Street in the Loop. According...
Man shot during argument in South Deering
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an altercation in South Deering Wednesday morning. At about 11:30 a.m., a 29-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 9500 block of South Bennett and engaged in a verbal altercation with a known offender, who was inside a black SUV, police said.
Man killed in Chatham hit-and-run crash: Chicago police
Chicago police said a 59-year-old is dead after a fatal hit-and-run crash on Chicago's South Side Monday night.
Person of interest being questioned after 20-year-old man shot during argument on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man was shot during an argument on Chicago's South Side. At about 9:17 a.m., the victim was in an altercation with a known offender in the 4000 block of South Wabash, police said. The victim was then shot in the body, and transported to an area...
Video shows Chicago cop squad car strike bicyclist in Logan Square
CHICAGO - A bicyclist was struck by a Chicago Police Department squad car in Logan Square last week, and it was captured on video. At about 10:50 a.m. on Sept. 8, a CPD squad car struck a bicyclist in the 1900 block of North California, police said. The bicyclist refused...
18-year-old man fatally shot in North Chicago
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. - An 18-year-old man is dead following a shooting Monday night in suburban North Chicago. Officers responding to a call of shots fired around 10:45 p.m. located a seriously injured man with a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Spruce Drive, according to North Chicago police.
Man shot by family member during argument in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an argument with a family member Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 20-year-old was arguing with a family member around 10 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Phillips Avenue when they shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
