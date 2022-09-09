ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

3 killed, 16 others wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday — nearly half the victims from a mass shooting

Two men were killed and seven others were wounded when gunfire erupted after an argument broke out between two groups about 7:45 p.m. at Washington Park, 5531 S. King Drive, according to Chicago police. More than 30 shell casings were recovered at the scene and crime tape surrounded a baseball diamond. No arrests were reported. A $15,000 reward was being offered for information about the shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 21, shot to death in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was fatally shot late Tuesday night in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. The medical examiner confirmed Anthony Oliver was the victim. Police say Oliver was standing on the street in the 2200 block of South Kolin Avenue around 11:11 p.m. when he was shot. Witnesses on...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police search for carjacking suspects on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents on the Northwest Side of recent armed carjackings. Three victims have been approached by a group of armed Black men and had their cars stolen. The incidents happened at the below locations and times:. In the 2500 block of West North Avenue on...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man seriously injured in early morning West Side shooting

CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago's West Side early Wednesday. Police say the victim, 36, was outside in the 4100 block of West Jackson Boulevard around 5 a.m. when he was shot in the right elbow. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver flees police, hits 6 cars on Chicago's Near North Side

CHICAGO - A driver fled police during a traffic stop and hit 6 other cars Tuesday night on Chicago's Near North Side. Chicago police pulled over a driver in a black Infinity sedan around 9 p.m. in the first block of West Ohio Street. When the officers approached the car they saw the man driving was armed.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: 8 armed robberies reported in 4 hours across the city

CHICAGO - Eight armed robberies were reported in a span of four hours on Sunday across Chicago. In each incident, the offenders arrived in a black Honda sedan, displayed handguns and robbed the victims of their belongings, police said. The offenders then fled the scene. The incidents occurrent at the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Shore man charged for pickpocketing on CTA

CHICAGO - A South Shore man was charged for pickpocketing people on the CTA over the past two weeks. Police say Guy Davis, 57, was responsible for several pickpocket thefts that happened from Aug. 29-Sept 3. The incidents happened at the below locations:. On Aug. 29 in the 1200 block...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot during argument in South Deering

CHICAGO - A man was shot during an altercation in South Deering Wednesday morning. At about 11:30 a.m., a 29-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 9500 block of South Bennett and engaged in a verbal altercation with a known offender, who was inside a black SUV, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Video shows Chicago cop squad car strike bicyclist in Logan Square

CHICAGO - A bicyclist was struck by a Chicago Police Department squad car in Logan Square last week, and it was captured on video. At about 10:50 a.m. on Sept. 8, a CPD squad car struck a bicyclist in the 1900 block of North California, police said. The bicyclist refused...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

18-year-old man fatally shot in North Chicago

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. - An 18-year-old man is dead following a shooting Monday night in suburban North Chicago. Officers responding to a call of shots fired around 10:45 p.m. located a seriously injured man with a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Spruce Drive, according to North Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com

Man shot by family member during argument in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was shot during an argument with a family member Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 20-year-old was arguing with a family member around 10 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Phillips Avenue when they shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL

