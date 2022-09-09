Two men were killed and seven others were wounded when gunfire erupted after an argument broke out between two groups about 7:45 p.m. at Washington Park, 5531 S. King Drive, according to Chicago police. More than 30 shell casings were recovered at the scene and crime tape surrounded a baseball diamond. No arrests were reported. A $15,000 reward was being offered for information about the shooting.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO